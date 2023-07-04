Ex-Raiders tight end gets good news after cancer diagnosis

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, now with the New Orleans Saints, posted on Twitter an update on his recovery, about three months after he was diagnosed with cancer.

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (82) talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (82) walks between drills during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced a major step in his recovery from Hodgkin lymphoma Monday.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news I am in full remission,” Moreau posted on Twitter. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support. Our prayers were answered. From here, I will continue to live my life as God intended.”

The 26-year-old New Orleans native signed with his hometown Saints in May. During his free agency period in March, a routine physical conducted on his visit with the team doctor revealed an enlarged lymph node on his collarbone.

Further testing revealed the diagnosis of nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare but treatable form of the disease.

Moreau stepped away for a short time to process the information and focus on recovery, but he participated in organized team activities and plans to continue his career without limitations.

The former Louisiana State player spent his first four seasons with the Raiders, catching 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns in 61 games.

He is reunited in New Orleans with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

