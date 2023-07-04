108°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Ex-Raiders tight end gets good news after cancer diagnosis

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2023 - 6:11 pm
 
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (82) talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during NF ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (82) talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (82) walks between drills during NFL football practi ...
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (82) walks between drills during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced a major step in his recovery from Hodgkin lymphoma Monday.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news I am in full remission,” Moreau posted on Twitter. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support. Our prayers were answered. From here, I will continue to live my life as God intended.”

The 26-year-old New Orleans native signed with his hometown Saints in May. During his free agency period in March, a routine physical conducted on his visit with the team doctor revealed an enlarged lymph node on his collarbone.

Further testing revealed the diagnosis of nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare but treatable form of the disease.

Moreau stepped away for a short time to process the information and focus on recovery, but he participated in organized team activities and plans to continue his career without limitations.

The former Louisiana State player spent his first four seasons with the Raiders, catching 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns in 61 games.

He is reunited in New Orleans with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Carlson, Raiders will try to take advantage of new kickoff rule
Carlson, Raiders will try to take advantage of new kickoff rule
2
Raiders mailbag: What is Tom Brady’s role with the team?
Raiders mailbag: What is Tom Brady’s role with the team?
3
Raiders mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs get a new contract?
Raiders mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs get a new contract?
4
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
5
Ex-Raider Marshawn Lynch pleads not guilty to DUI charge
Ex-Raider Marshawn Lynch pleads not guilty to DUI charge
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Question marks hover over Raiders after OTAs and minicamp
Question marks hover over Raiders after OTAs and minicamp
Top 5 Raiders tight ends an impressive list
Top 5 Raiders tight ends an impressive list
Raiders hope new linebacker becomes defensive leader
Raiders hope new linebacker becomes defensive leader
Raiders mailbag: Aidan O’Connell making a move?
Raiders mailbag: Aidan O’Connell making a move?