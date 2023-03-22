Ex-Raiders tight end stepping away from football after cancer diagnosis

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, 25, learned about his diagnosis when he was undergoing a physical with doctors from the New Orleans Saints.

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau said Wednesday he is stepping away from football after being diagnosed with cancer. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) after a catch during the second half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau said Wednesday he is stepping away from football after being diagnosed with cancer.

Moreau, 25, learned about his diagnosis through the free agency process when he was undergoing a physical with doctors from the New Orleans Saints.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me,” the New Orleans native said in a statement on social media. “I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.”

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

Hodgkin lymphoma affects the body’s immune system, causing white blood cells to grow rapidly and swelling to occur in the lymph nodes.

Moreau spent the first four seasons of his career with the Raiders after he was selected out of Louisiana State in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

He had 33 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns last season and had 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs in the four seasons.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Moreau said in the statement. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love!”

Former Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby wrote on his Twitter account: “Foster is going to dominate this thing with a smile on his face like he does everything. Love you brother.”

The Raiders tweeted: “Your Raider family is with you, Foster.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.