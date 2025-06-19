Ex-Raiders tight end to join team for 1 night

Former Raiders tight end Darren Waller is on the team’s roster for the Battle for Vegas softball game against the Golden Knights on July 12 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Darren Waller is returning to the Raiders for one night.

The former tight end is on the Raiders’ roster for the Battle for Vegas softball game against the Golden Knights at 8 p.m. July 12 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Raiders’ roster, headed by tight end Brock Bowers, includes Jack Bech, AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, Thayer Munford, Eric Stokes, Aidan O’Connell, Jeremy Chinn and Sincere McCormick.

The Golden Knights’ roster, headed by Jack Eichel, will be released soon.

Waller played with the Raiders from 2018 to 2022. After being traded to the Giants in 2023, he played one season in New York before announcing his retirement in 2024.

