Ex-Raiders tight end to play for Dolphins, end retirement

Former Raiders tight end Darren Waller is coming out of retirement and being traded by the New York Giants to the Miami Dolphins, according to a report.

The recently retired Waller is being traded by the New York Giants to the Miami Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Waller, 32, retired last year after spending one season with the Giants. But he will resume his career with the Dolphins, who are in need of a tight end after trading Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

The Dolphins are sending a conditional sixth-round pick to the Giants for the rights to Waller and a seventh-round pick.

Waller is reportedly set to sign a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Waller spent five seasons with the Raiders from 2018 to 2022, catching 286 passes for 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Raiders traded Waller to the Giants in 2023 for a third-round pick, but he played just 12 games in New York.

