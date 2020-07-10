Ex-UNLV, NFL great Randall Cunningham new Raiders chaplain

Randall Cunningham had a standout 16-year NFL career at quarterback, and is the pastor at Remnant Ministries. He also is considered the greatest UNLV player of all time.

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Remnant Ministries Pastor Randall Cunningham delivers a sermon at the church on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Randall Cunningham waves to someone in the crowd after their 41-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals in NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 10, 1999, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Former Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman told Randall Cunningham about year ago that he wanted to pass the torch to him as team chaplain when the team relocated to Las Vegas.

Cunningham, who had a standout 16-year NFL career at quarterback and is the pastor at Remnant Ministries, knew he had to clear it with two others — God and coach Jon Gruden.

“So I started praying back then,” Cunningham said Friday. “When Gruden acknowledged it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, of course.’ We’ve had some meetings and things like that on Zoom. The landscape is laid out. I’m here to shepherd and to take care of the families spiritually.”

Cunningham and Gruden have a prior working relationship. They overlapped for a year in 1995 when Gruden was the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

Jon Gruden coaching up Randall Cunningham at @Eagles camp, 1995. pic.twitter.com/D7iiUn6lVs — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) July 28, 2019

Cunningham, generally considered the greatest player in UNLV history, said he has officially been the Raiders’ chaplain for about two months and has ministered to several players and coaches. He saw backup quarterback Marcus Mariota a few days ago, and wide receiver Nelson Agholor has been attending Remnant.

Cunningham’s focus with the Raiders is in ministry, but no question Cunningham could offer words of advice to Mariota and starting quarterback Derek Carr.

“That’s not my assignment,” Cunningham said laughing. “I’m the spiritual guy. I’m going to stay in my lane. Of course, if they ask me anything about the past and how my career was, I’ll share with them. But I’m not going to get into the plays or anything like that.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.