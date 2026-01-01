Eye on 2026: Raiders facing crucial offseason

Will they fire coach Pete Carroll? Will Tom Brady show his face more? Those are some of the stories Vincent Bonsignore will be following on the Raiders’ beat in 2026.

Raiders will pick 1st or 2nd in the NFL draft thanks to Falcons’ upset win

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Allegiant Stadium before the start of Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady yells encouragement to players as they take the field during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore has been covering the Raiders since 2019.

As the team prepares for one of the most pivotal offseasons in decades, here are five stories he will be keeping an eye on in 2026, along with perspective on each story:

1. Who will be the Raiders’ next coach?

The Raiders might be right back where they have been three of the past four seasons, including this time last year: looking for a new coach. The Pete Carroll era seems destined to end after one year. The key now is for the Raiders to finally hire the right coach and give him time to build a winning team.

2. Quarterback of the future coming?

If they make a change at coach, the Raiders will look to pair him with a young quarterback. The latter could help lead to the former. A top one or two draft pick could lead the Raiders to either Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Oregon’s Dante Moore.

Or, maybe they decide to trade down and gather more picks as they rebuild the roster.

3. Will Tom Brady be around more?

Ever since Tom Brady was approved as a Raiders minority owner, it has been widely known that he was heading their football operations. But his role as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports means juggling two big-time jobs. The Raiders’ struggles could mean Brady taking a more active and present role.

Doing so could be the difference in the Raiders executing an important offseason in a way that helps set the foundation for success.

4. Super Bowl coming back to Las Vegas?

The NFL is expected to decide whether Las Vegas will host the 2029 Super Bowl. A decision could be made at the league meetings in March. The game’s impact, which includes the week of events leading up to it, is projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars for Southern Nevada.

5. Raiders in free agency

The Raiders could have as much as $116 million in cap space and $140 million in operating cash entering the offseason. They have major needs along the offensive and defensive lines, the secondary and linebacker.

The financial flexibility should help them fill plenty of needs in free agency.

