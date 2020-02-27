Faith Lutheran’s John Molchon enjoying combine experience

NFL combine participant John Molchon is projected to be either a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent.

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL combine participant John Molchon, an offensive lineman on Faith Lutheran’s 2013 state championship team, is projected to be either a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent.

But such modest draft expectations haven’t dampened in the least his enthusiasm for the 2020 draft in Las Vegas, his hometown.

“I’m super pumped up for it,” said Molchon, a three-year starter at Boise State. “I’m happy for Vegas. It’s going to be fun.”

Molcho was a two-time All-Mountain West honoree playing multiple spots on the offensive line, and his versatility should help him in his attempt to make it in the NFL as a guard.

He credits Faith Lutheran head coach Vernon Fox, who resigned his position earlier this month, for providing him with a strong foundation.

“Coach Vernon Fox did a lot for me. When he showed up on campus, he supported me,” Molchon said. “That 2013 team when we won the state championship was amazing. It really opened my eyes up to football — not just because we won, but because he moved me to an offensive line position. And it was just a blast.”

Molchon is preparing for the NFL draft in his hometown, training close to Allegiant Stadium. He said he’s noticed how much the city has grown when it comes to professional sports, especially with the Raiders arriving in 2020.

“Even when I was at Boise State those five years, I’d come back to visit and there’d always be something new. The stadium’s beautiful,” said Molchon, who payed his last college game in familiar territory in the Las Vegas Bowl.

While it’s a long and extensive process, Molchon, who is 6 feet, 5 inches and 309 pounds, said he’s enjoying the combine experience.

“I’ve been super busy, but it’s been super cool to see the details, being a part of the combine,” Molchon said. “Everyone watches what you see on TV. But all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes is pretty cool — the medical work, the interviews and stuff like that is definitely unique.”

