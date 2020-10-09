Family reunion on tap for Jon Gruden in Kansas City

The Raiders will play in front of fans for the first time this year on Sunday, including the coach’s wife and son.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden yells from the sideline during the 4th quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots beat the Raiders, 36-20. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has a personal reason to be excited for his team to play in front of fans for the first time this season.

His wife and son will be among the approximately 16,000 spectators at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He goes to the University of Kansas and he still can’t explain why he’s going to Kansas to me,” Gruden said with a laugh on Friday. “But he’ll be out there with his mom and his girlfriend, so I’m anxious to see them.”

The Chiefs have been allowing tickets to be sold up to about 22 percent capacity for their home games. The Raiders have announced no fans will attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season, even though state regulations now allow them to sell about 6,500 tickets should they so desire.

Las Vegas has also played at Carolina where no fans were allowed at the opener and against the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. which wasn’t allowing fans.

While the vast majority of spectators Sunday will be rooting against the Raiders, Gruden believes it will still be a positive experience.

“I can’t wait to get fans back in football,” he said. “I miss the fans. The away games and certainly the home games.”

Healing up

Trent Brown and Henry Ruggs are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game and could return to action for the Raiders.

Brown, the starting right tackle, lasted just three plays in the opener at Carolina and has not played since.

He got in a full practice on Friday after limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday and said he feels close to being able to play, but called himself a game-time decision and wants to see how his body reacts to the flight.

“I feel OK,” he said. “But as you know, being up in the air, a lot of inflammation sets in and swelling. So we’ll see what’s going on Sunday.”

Ruggs, a speedy receiver, tried to play through his opening-week knee and hamstring issues in Week 2, but has missed the last two contests. He got in full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins got in a limited session Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday because of a shoulder injury.

Gruden said he is “hopeful” he will have all three players available on Sunday, adding Ruggs is moving around better than he has the last couple weeks.

Collins’ absence is particularly damaging because fellow defensive lineman Mo Hurst is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t make the trip.

Gruden said one thing the team won’t do is hold questionable players out of the game based on the Raiders having a bye week coming up, which could allow players an extra week to get fully healthy.

“We’re going to play guys that are healthy and ready to go,” Gruden said. “We’re not going to put anybody in harm’s way, but we’re playing the Kansas City Chiefs. So if you’re able to play, we’re going to suit up the best men we can.”

Reserve receiver Rico Gafford is also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Rookie Bryan Edwards is the only player carrying a designation of “out” into Sunday’s game.

Mask up

The league issued a warning Friday to coaches about approaching officials, particularly to argue calls, while not wearing a mask.

NFL Senior VP of Officiating Perry Fewell sent a memo admonishing coaches for putting officials at risk by screaming in their vicinity without coverings on their nose and mouth.

He said 15-yard unsportsmanlike conducts could be issued for such an act, as well as potential fines, suspensions and forfeiture of future draft picks.

“We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks to communicate with game officials during games,” the memo states. “Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head coach and others and is inconsistent with the requirement that face coverings be worn at all times.”

The league action was in response to a complaint from the NFL Referees Association, which took particular exception to Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh’s tirade during a Week 3 game against Kansas City.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.