Family ties push Raiders corner in battle for starting role

Raiders second-year corner Decamerion Richardson has an ally in his quest to be a starter this year: Linebacker Devin White, his cousin.

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson speaks to the media after the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, Aug 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) stretches with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) readies for drills during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Devin White addresses the media after the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) runs with head coach Pete Carroll on warm ups during training camp on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

No matter how hard the Raiders push Decamerion Richardson, no one is more brutally honest with the second-year cornerback than linebacker Devin White.

“I just let him know what my standard is for him,” White said.

White is more than just a teammate to Richardson. They’re “blood cousins,” as White put it.

White’s late father and Richardson’s mother were brother and sister. The two cousins grew up an hour away from each other in Louisiana.

White, 27, set a strong example by going from North Webster High to LSU. He was then selected in the first round of the 2019 draft by the Buccaneers and helped the team win Super Bowl 55.

White’s success fueled Richardson. The 24-year-old went from Bossier High to Mississippi State and was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

“Seeing him go to the league, that made me put in my mind that I could do the same thing,” Richardson said.

Full circle

White and Richardson never played together growing up. They lived too far apart and weren’t close enough in age. They always hoped to get that chance, but knew the odds were against it.

White, however, hit the open market this offseason after an injury-plagued year with the Eagles and Texans. He chose to come to Las Vegas to rekindle his career. First-year general manager John Spytek was in the Tampa Bay front office when White was drafted, while new coach Pete Carroll has a track record of getting the most out of defensive players.

Joining the Raiders also gave White the chance to team up with Richardson. They have been inseparable from almost the moment White signed his one-year contract. They’ve bonded like never before.

“We ride to work (together), we leave from work (together) and we eat breakfast, lunch and dinner together every day,” White said.

Their conversations take a variety of tones. Some are supportive. Some are demanding. The two know there are opportunities in front of them to seize.

Richardson is fighting for a starting job, while White is trying to prove he’s still one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

The two know they have one another’s backs, which means they don’t need to tiptoe around difficult topics.

“(There’s) no offense (taken) or nothing, because you just communicate with each other like that,” Richardson said.

Their dynamic was on full display at a recent training camp practice.

Richardson came up with an interception, but gave up a catch soon after to tight end Brock Bowers. White was in Richardson’s ear right away to remind him to stay focused.

“I’m very pleased with him. It’s in the blood,” White said. “But I’m not going to let him take no shortcuts. I’m on him all the time.”

No need to explain

Richardson, who is battling rookie third-round pick Darien Porter for a starting spot, is thankful for all of White’s tough love.

“I need somebody on me like that,” Richardson said.

White also wants it to be a two-way street. He told Richardson to call him out if he ever starts slacking. That’s the only way the two can both make an impact with the Raiders.

“I want to be on the field dominating with him, celebrating with him when he makes a play, when I make a play,” White said. “That’s like a surreal feeling.”

Their family back in Louisiana is cheering them both on.

“My grandfather, he hits me up all the time like, ‘I know y’all are going to do big things for the Raiders. Y’all are going to help them get back to where they need to be,’” White said. “And that just shows you how many people that we’ve got just depending on us.”

