56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Fans go from edgy to thinking big after Raiders beat Broncos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2020 - 5:06 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

How the reactions to the Raiders’ 37-12 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday played out on Twitter:

Pregame

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Postgame

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory
Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory
2
Without Cory Littleton, Raiders turn to other linebackers
Without Cory Littleton, Raiders turn to other linebackers
3
Ed Graney grades the 5-3 Raiders at midseason
Ed Graney grades the 5-3 Raiders at midseason
4
Raiders avoid trap, overcome early struggles a positive sign
Raiders avoid trap, overcome early struggles a positive sign
5
Raiders look to make their new house an intimidating home
Raiders look to make their new house an intimidating home
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST