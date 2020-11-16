Fans go from edgy to thinking big after Raiders beat Broncos
The Raiders pulled away late to ease early concerns among their fans on Twitter.
How the reactions to the Raiders’ 37-12 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday played out on Twitter:
Pregame
Good to be home.#DENvsLV I #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/YJs0910k9b
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2020
First quarter
#Raiders may put up 40 today. That drive was explosive, definitive, and any other positive adjective you got. Wow.
— Dj Cabrera (@DjCabrera2) November 15, 2020
#Raiders couldn’t have scripted a better start thus far.
— Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) November 15, 2020
J² loves playing Denver.@IAM_JoshJacobs | #DENvsLV | CBS pic.twitter.com/5X4kJRHkzk
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2020
Ruggs that is a easy catch. We need that !!! #Raiders #RaiderNation
— Eric (@oakland627) November 15, 2020
The #Raiders with a pick! Doesn’t happen very often. Very nice!
— Brent J Caldwell (@brentwOOOd) November 15, 2020
Second quarter
How many TD passes can they drop today? #raiders
— Matt Look!! (@mattl00k) November 15, 2020
It seems apparent that for the first time all season, our defense has showed up predominantly over the offense. Let's get that offense up to speed now! #Raiders
— Matt (@damele_m9) November 15, 2020
Nelson's drop and #Raiders offense trips over itself. 10-6 and a lead is a lead… But letting Denver hang around with Paulie G's defense is asking for trouble. #RaiderNation
— Ray Aspuria (@RaynMaker82) November 15, 2020
That's
Jeff Heath comes up absolutely CLUTCH in the red zone.#DENvsLV | CBS pic.twitter.com/2ZzQ7sr9AO
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2020
Heath playing better than all of our other safeties the last couple weeks, and arguably all year. #Raiders
— PJ.Caz (@PJC_Raiders) November 15, 2020
It has been a long time since I've been this happy about #raiders defensive plays.
— C.s (@_ColeHaan) November 15, 2020
Third quarter
Ruggs drop, Agoholor Drop, Waller Drop, PUNT RETURN called back…#RAIDERS being raiders
— KING ME. (@KING_STACE) November 15, 2020
#Raiders are doing everything they can to give the #Broncos this game.
— Ronnie K (@RonnieKRadio) November 15, 2020
TOUCHDOWNNNN RAIDERSSSSS!!!! Jacobs TD run. Yes!!!#Raiders
— PJ.Caz (@PJC_Raiders) November 15, 2020
The Raiders really do run it down teams throats in the second half #Raiders #Gruden
— Jared Videtich (@jared_videtich) November 15, 2020
Fourth quarter
CARL NASSIB‼️‼️‼️‼️
INTERCEPTION‼️‼️‼️‼️#RAIDERS
— AkooUceTaylor (@AUT2SIX) November 15, 2020
Can we have a single game without an offensive line injury? Please and thank you. #Raiders
— Gavin Bearnson (@bearnybearnson) November 15, 2020
Nice watching a #Raiders game with no stress for a change. #LVvsDEN
— Brent J Caldwell (@brentwOOOd) November 16, 2020
Postgame
#Raiders defense won this game big time.
— Raider Art (@Raider4Life559) November 16, 2020
I know some folx started Drew Lock today thinking they’d steal a great game against the #Raiders defense.
Not today. pic.twitter.com/OhgjlagWpc
— Biscuits and casey (@BeLikeCaseyG) November 16, 2020
Beating the Chiefs next week can put the #Raiders in a good position to take 1st place in the future.
— Elver Gudo (@Primo_1mx) November 16, 2020
How refreshing to win a game so comfortably. Shout out to Drew Lock for his generous ball distribution #Raiders #RaiderNation
— Mark Somerset (@mark11s) November 16, 2020
#Raiders with a statement game against the #Broncos right there. No, that wasn't against a Super Bowl contender BUT that's what you're supposed to do to lesser teams if you want to establish that you are indeed a good football team. What a a message. Proud #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/TwEeCgx2x0
— D (@RaiderMaverick) November 16, 2020
Good thing nobody fired Paul Guenther…
The low IQ #Raiders fans didn’t get their way. #RaiderNation
— Rambaldi (@Ransomtlp) November 16, 2020
My only annoyance is that 3 dropped passes left 15 points on the field.
We should have had a 50 burger today.#Raiders #RaiderNation #DENvsLV
— Matt B (@Northern_Goblin) November 16, 2020