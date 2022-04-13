65°F
Raiders

Fans have mixed feelings about Derek Carr’s contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 11:44 am
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football during the first half of an NFL football ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Derek Carr will remain a member of the Silver and Black for another three years.

The Raiders and Carr agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million which includes a no-trade clause.

Raiders fans have always had mixed feelings about the longest-tenured quarterback in the AFC, and the reaction to his extension was no different.

What do you think about Carr’s contract extension?

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

