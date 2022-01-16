Fans react after noncall in Raiders-Bengals game

The Cincinnati Bengals took a 20-6 lead over the Raiders on Saturday with 1:51 left in the first half on a play that shouldn’t have counted.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after catching a touchdown in the first half during an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Cincinnati Bengals took a 20-6 lead over the Raiders on Saturday with 1:51 left in the first half on a play that shouldn’t have counted.

An official’s whistle blew while Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass was on the way to Tyler Boyd, meaning it should have been replayed.