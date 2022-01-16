Fans react after noncall in Raiders-Bengals game
The Cincinnati Bengals took a 20-6 lead over the Raiders on Saturday with 1:51 left in the first half on a play that shouldn’t have counted.
The Cincinnati Bengals took a 20-6 lead over the Raiders on Saturday with 1:51 left in the first half on a play that shouldn’t have counted.
An official’s whistle blew while Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass was on the way to Tyler Boyd, meaning it should have been replayed.
Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball.
Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders.
pic.twitter.com/AIs08180Qo
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 15, 2022
Should this TD count with the whistle being blown while the ball is in the air? #Bengals #Raiders pic.twitter.com/WmUHrnSykM
— PFCraze (@pf_craze) January 15, 2022
Someone blew a whistle on the Bengals' TD. I assume it was an official who thought Burrow stepped out of bounds. That's supposed to end the play right there, even if the official was wrong, which he was.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 15, 2022
I hate when refs determine the outcome of games especially big games. I still think the Bengals are the better team but it would be tied up right now without that controversial whistle 🤷♀️
— Raptor Robin 🐝🐝🇺🇸🇮🇱🏁🏈🏀⚾️🏒🚐💜 (@sf49ergirl16) January 16, 2022
The NFL is currently praying that the Bengals win this game by more then 7 points. Because if this game ends and the Bengals win by 7 or less, the entire conversation will be about the refs blowing the whistle and rightfully so.
— Kayvon Ezami (@Kayvon_Sports) January 16, 2022