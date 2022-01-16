59°F
Fans react after noncall in Raiders-Bengals game

January 15, 2022
 
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver ...
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after catching a touchdown in the first half during an NFL playoff football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Cincinnati Bengals took a 20-6 lead over the Raiders on Saturday with 1:51 left in the first half on a play that shouldn’t have counted.

An official’s whistle blew while Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass was on the way to Tyler Boyd, meaning it should have been replayed.

