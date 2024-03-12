Fans react to Raiders’ moves

The Raiders had a busy day during the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Raiders had a busy day on Monday, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

The Raiders made numerous moves, including signing a veteran quarterback, losing a starting running back and bringing in a new defensive tackle.

Perhaps the biggest move of the day was signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal. The defensive tackle got many fans excited about the prospect of having a defensive line with Wilkins and Maxx Crosby.

This could be the best DLine in the whole NFL pic.twitter.com/NOhL8MRUGJ — vegas (@vegastiming) March 11, 2024

Signing quarterback Gardner Minshew brought out both supporters and detractors.

The @Raiders are adding QB Gardner Minshew. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 11, 2024

One of the biggest moves of the day didn’t concern bringing in a new player, but rather who the Raiders lost. Running back Josh Jacobs will reportedly sign a contract with the Green Bay Packers, ending the starting running back’s tenure with Las Vegas.

Best of luck in Green Bay Josh Jacobs. Once a Raider, always a Raider. ☠️ 🏴‍☠️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/cTJDAKf8vB — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) March 11, 2024

The NFL’s new league year officially begins on Wednesday.