Fans to fill Allegiant Stadium by July, MGM CEO says
MGM Resorts president and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said Saturday the company is working with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to open Allegiant Stadium at full capacity by July.
MGM Resorts president and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said Saturday the company is working with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to open Allegiant Stadium at full capacity by July.
Hornbuckle said he is confident that will happen.
“I know this fall we’ll have a full stadium for the Raiders,” Hornbuckle said. “The governor is working on it. I think very soon we’ll begin to see the next stage.
“We are all watching obviously what happens in the community in terms of infection rates, ultimately what happens in the ICU ward, all of that being said, we’re trending in the right direction.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.