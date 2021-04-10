74°F
Raiders

Fans to fill Allegiant Stadium by July, MGM CEO says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2021 - 10:07 am
 
Updated April 10, 2021 - 10:29 am
Teams warm up in an empty stadium before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Miami ...
Teams warm up in an empty stadium before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

MGM Resorts president and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said Saturday the company is working with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to open Allegiant Stadium at full capacity by July.

Hornbuckle said he is confident that will happen.

“I know this fall we’ll have a full stadium for the Raiders,” Hornbuckle said. “The governor is working on it. I think very soon we’ll begin to see the next stage.

“We are all watching obviously what happens in the community in terms of infection rates, ultimately what happens in the ICU ward, all of that being said, we’re trending in the right direction.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

