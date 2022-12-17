Fantasy football: Hunter Henry could be sneaky play vs. Raiders

The Patriots’ Hunter Henry has finished among the top eight tight ends for the week twice in the past three games, and the Raiders struggle to defend the position.

Congratulations.

If you are still reading fantasy football content, it most likely means you have made the playoffs.

Sure, there are some outliers with only four berths or the occasional league that uses Week 18 for its championship game. But for the vast majority of fantasy players, this is where the matchups truly start to matter.

The best thing to do now is to not overthink things. Your team has made it this far for a reason, so trust the process.

This probably isn’t the time to start chucking up Hail Marys.

Discovering Jeff Driskel is playing significant snaps at quarterback for the Texans and has position eligibility at tight end in Yahoo leagues is great and could be the kind of hack that helps carry you to a title if you’ve been streaming tight ends.

But starting him over someone like Travis Kelce just because you have a hunch he’s going to throw for two touchdowns and run for another? Probably not the wisest move.

With that in mind, there will be plenty of decisions to make this week. One player who could sneak his way onto some playoff rosters is Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

Sure, he’s had his share of disappointing weeks. But those in a pinch at tight end could probably do worse than Henry.

He’s finished among the top eight tight ends for the week twice in the past three games and could be in line for even more work on an offense with a slew of injuries to skill players.

Henry was TE8 last week with three catches for 70 yards and could have finished higher had he not been tackled inside the 5-yard line on his longest reception of the game.

It also helps that the Raiders struggle to guard the position and will field an even younger linebacker corps than usual Sunday with Jayon Brown on injured reserve.

Here are some other buy and sell candidates for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium:

Buy

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders — Calf injury, quad injury, pinkie fingers pointing the wrong way. None of it seems to matter. The NFL’s leading rusher is determined to let nothing stop him as he posts monster numbers in his first contract season. As long as he’s on the field, there’s no reason to even think of tinkering with his place in the lineup. The same goes for wide receiver Davante Adams, of course.

Sell

Patriots running backs — Rhamondre Stevenson’s return to Las Vegas would offer a huge opportunity for fantasy managers had he not left Monday night’s game with an ankle injury. He’s listed as questionable.

Damien Harris also is questionable with a thigh injury and has missed the past two games. Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are still risky plays, so it’s best to avoid this situation.

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders — There’s a pretty good chance Waller returns Sunday, but he’s a risky play. In five games, he’s averaging only 35 receiving yards a game and has scored one touchdown.

