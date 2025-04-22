Final 2025 NFL mock draft: Last predictions for Thursday’s 1st round

Here’s the Review-Journal’s final first-round mock draft before the action gets underway Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

FILE - Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) maneuvers against Arkansas State safety Justin Parks during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

FILE - North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley, File)

FILE - Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes while being pressured by Mississippi State linebacker Branden Jennings (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE - Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) hurdles Maryland defensive back Kevis Thomas (25) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

FILE - Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (11) runs during an NCAA football game against Southern California on Saturday, Oct.12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

FILE - LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) gets ready to run a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

All of the twists and turns and rumors and smokescreens are almost over.

The NFL draft is just a few days away, with the first round beginning Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here is a final attempt at predicting how the first 32 picks will play out based on factors like reporting, gambling markets and some good old-fashioned speculation. There are only two trades in this exercise, but there could easily be more Thursday night.

The draft appears to start at No. 5, with the first four picks seemingly set. A lot is up in the air after that, including where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will go.

With all that said, here is the Review-Journal’s final 2025 mock draft:

1. Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Florida)

There doesn’t appear to be much mystery here. The Titans have shut down trade offers, so Ward will likely be the pick barring a massive last-minute surprise.

2. Browns

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Browns aren’t even shying away from discussing how they would use the two-way star at this point. Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, wants to be announced by commissioner Roger Goodell as playing both positions.

3. Giants

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Giants could still take Sanders, but Carter appears to be a safer bet to become a star.

4. Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Campbell is a massive betting favorite to go with the fourth pick to New England, which wants to build around young quarterback Drake Maye. This selection isn’t a sure thing, but it makes sense.

5. Bears (from Jaguars)

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Here’s where the draft could take a major turn.

Jacksonville is a bit of a wild card and Chicago appears to be in love with Jeanty. The Bears could trade ahead of the Raiders to make sure they get their guy.

6. Raiders

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Raiders could go in several different directions if Jeanty is off the board. They may even look to trade down, but adding to their defensive line would be a wise decision.

Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker could also make sense here, as would Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with left tackle Kolton Miller pushing for a new contract.

7. Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Jets have been linked to Membou, but adding another playmaker to their offense may be too tempting to pass up.

8. Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

Walker should provide immediate help to a defense that was woeful across the board last season.

9. Saints

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

There has been plenty of speculation about New Orleans taking a quarterback with Derek Carr hurt, but the Saints also have plenty of other needs to fill.

10. Jaguars (from Bears)

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

McMillan has been compared to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans by some analysts. New Jacksonville coach Liam Coen, who was Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator last season, could view McMillan as the perfect sidekick for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

11. 49ers

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

San Francisco has needs along both lines of scrimmage as well as cornerback. Here they decide to grab the best lineman still on the board.

12. Cowboys

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Wide receiver should be in play for the Cowboys, but Johnson appears to be a strong scheme fit and is one of the best players available at this point.

13. Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Adding another defensive back would help Miami mitigate the potential loss of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is believed to be on the trading block.

14. Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Colts have been linked to Warren and Loveland throughout the draft process. Brock Bowers’ success with the Raiders last season may push teams to draft tight ends early.

15. Falcons

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

It would be almost stunning if the Falcons don’t take an edge rusher here. Williams makes plenty of sense given he’s a Georgia native.

16. Cardinals

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

There may be a run on pass rushers at this point of the draft. Green has been a late riser, though there are several prospects that could be in play here.

17. Bengals

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Cincinnati needs to get better on defense. Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is another potential option for the Bengals.

18. Seahawks

Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Seattle has a glaring need at interior offensive line. Zabel is a high-floor prospect who should be able to start right away.

19. Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell is an elite prospect that could have been selected earlier if not for a shoulder injury that may limit him in training camp.

20. Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Denver is looking for a playmaker on offense and Hampton fits the bill. He has the rushing, receiving and blocking skills to be a three-down back.

21. Steelers

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The slide ends for Sanders here. Pittsburgh could also move up to get him, but the Steelers feel like the right fit for one of the draft’s most polarizing prospects. Mike Tomlin may be the perfect coach for Sanders as he transitions to the NFL.

22. Chargers

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

It’s easy to mock a Wolverine to Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the 2023 national championship. Grant would also fit Harbaugh’s philosophy of building through the trenches.

23. Packers

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Hairston has risen up the ranks thanks to his combination of speed and physicality. He would fill a major need for Green Bay.

24. Vikings

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Minnesota appears to be making a concerted effort to beef up on both lines of scrimmage. Harmon fits that bill. His intelligence should also stand out to defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

25. Texans

Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

Houston would love to see Booker on the board when it picks. The team needs more bodies on the offensive line.

26. Rams

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

This seems like the kind of pick the Rams would make. Starks is a high-level prospect that would give Los Angeles a foundational piece on its defense.

27. Ravens

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Pairing Emmanwori with Kyle Hamilton would give Baltimore an incredible safety duo. Good luck passing on those two.

28. Lions

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Defensive line could also make sense for Detroit, but Golden may provide too much value at this point.

29. Saints (from Commanders)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Here is the second and final trade of this mock draft.

This one would allow New Orleans to grab the quarterback it needs while helping Washington add extra picks. The Commanders are entering the draft with five selections, tied for the second-fewest.

30. Bills

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Buffalo could grab a wide receiver here, but it’s been taking a deep dive into this year’s defensive line class. Nolen would give the Bills another anchor in the interior.

31. Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons could drop out of the first round after a knee injury cut his 2024 season short. Still, Kansas City needs more protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

32. Eagles

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Philadelphia could take advantage of a tremendous prospect falling to its pick.

Up next

What: NFL draft

When: 5 p.m. Thursday (first round)

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

Raiders picks: First round (6); second (37); third (68); fourth (108); fifth (143); sixth (180, 213, 215); seventh (222)