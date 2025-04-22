Final 2025 NFL mock draft: Last predictions for Thursday’s 1st round
Here’s the Review-Journal’s final first-round mock draft before the action gets underway Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
All of the twists and turns and rumors and smokescreens are almost over.
The NFL draft is just a few days away, with the first round beginning Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Here is a final attempt at predicting how the first 32 picks will play out based on factors like reporting, gambling markets and some good old-fashioned speculation. There are only two trades in this exercise, but there could easily be more Thursday night.
The draft appears to start at No. 5, with the first four picks seemingly set. A lot is up in the air after that, including where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will go.
With all that said, here is the Review-Journal’s final 2025 mock draft:
1. Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Florida)
There doesn’t appear to be much mystery here. The Titans have shut down trade offers, so Ward will likely be the pick barring a massive last-minute surprise.
2. Browns
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The Browns aren’t even shying away from discussing how they would use the two-way star at this point. Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, wants to be announced by commissioner Roger Goodell as playing both positions.
3. Giants
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
The Giants could still take Sanders, but Carter appears to be a safer bet to become a star.
4. Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Campbell is a massive betting favorite to go with the fourth pick to New England, which wants to build around young quarterback Drake Maye. This selection isn’t a sure thing, but it makes sense.
5. Bears (from Jaguars)
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Here’s where the draft could take a major turn.
Jacksonville is a bit of a wild card and Chicago appears to be in love with Jeanty. The Bears could trade ahead of the Raiders to make sure they get their guy.
6. Raiders
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Raiders could go in several different directions if Jeanty is off the board. They may even look to trade down, but adding to their defensive line would be a wise decision.
Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker could also make sense here, as would Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with left tackle Kolton Miller pushing for a new contract.
7. Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Jets have been linked to Membou, but adding another playmaker to their offense may be too tempting to pass up.
8. Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
Walker should provide immediate help to a defense that was woeful across the board last season.
9. Saints
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
There has been plenty of speculation about New Orleans taking a quarterback with Derek Carr hurt, but the Saints also have plenty of other needs to fill.
10. Jaguars (from Bears)
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
McMillan has been compared to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans by some analysts. New Jacksonville coach Liam Coen, who was Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator last season, could view McMillan as the perfect sidekick for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
11. 49ers
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
San Francisco has needs along both lines of scrimmage as well as cornerback. Here they decide to grab the best lineman still on the board.
12. Cowboys
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Wide receiver should be in play for the Cowboys, but Johnson appears to be a strong scheme fit and is one of the best players available at this point.
13. Dolphins
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Adding another defensive back would help Miami mitigate the potential loss of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is believed to be on the trading block.
14. Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Colts have been linked to Warren and Loveland throughout the draft process. Brock Bowers’ success with the Raiders last season may push teams to draft tight ends early.
15. Falcons
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
It would be almost stunning if the Falcons don’t take an edge rusher here. Williams makes plenty of sense given he’s a Georgia native.
16. Cardinals
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
There may be a run on pass rushers at this point of the draft. Green has been a late riser, though there are several prospects that could be in play here.
17. Bengals
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Cincinnati needs to get better on defense. Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is another potential option for the Bengals.
18. Seahawks
Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State
Seattle has a glaring need at interior offensive line. Zabel is a high-floor prospect who should be able to start right away.
19. Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell is an elite prospect that could have been selected earlier if not for a shoulder injury that may limit him in training camp.
20. Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Denver is looking for a playmaker on offense and Hampton fits the bill. He has the rushing, receiving and blocking skills to be a three-down back.
21. Steelers
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The slide ends for Sanders here. Pittsburgh could also move up to get him, but the Steelers feel like the right fit for one of the draft’s most polarizing prospects. Mike Tomlin may be the perfect coach for Sanders as he transitions to the NFL.
22. Chargers
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
It’s easy to mock a Wolverine to Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the 2023 national championship. Grant would also fit Harbaugh’s philosophy of building through the trenches.
23. Packers
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Hairston has risen up the ranks thanks to his combination of speed and physicality. He would fill a major need for Green Bay.
24. Vikings
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Minnesota appears to be making a concerted effort to beef up on both lines of scrimmage. Harmon fits that bill. His intelligence should also stand out to defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
25. Texans
Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Houston would love to see Booker on the board when it picks. The team needs more bodies on the offensive line.
26. Rams
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
This seems like the kind of pick the Rams would make. Starks is a high-level prospect that would give Los Angeles a foundational piece on its defense.
27. Ravens
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Pairing Emmanwori with Kyle Hamilton would give Baltimore an incredible safety duo. Good luck passing on those two.
28. Lions
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Defensive line could also make sense for Detroit, but Golden may provide too much value at this point.
29. Saints (from Commanders)
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Here is the second and final trade of this mock draft.
This one would allow New Orleans to grab the quarterback it needs while helping Washington add extra picks. The Commanders are entering the draft with five selections, tied for the second-fewest.
30. Bills
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Buffalo could grab a wide receiver here, but it’s been taking a deep dive into this year’s defensive line class. Nolen would give the Bills another anchor in the interior.
31. Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Simmons could drop out of the first round after a knee injury cut his 2024 season short. Still, Kansas City needs more protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
32. Eagles
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Philadelphia could take advantage of a tremendous prospect falling to its pick.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.
Up next
What: NFL draft
When: 5 p.m. Thursday (first round)
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network
Raiders picks: First round (6); second (37); third (68); fourth (108); fifth (143); sixth (180, 213, 215); seventh (222)