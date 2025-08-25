Final Raiders’ 53-man roster prediction: Who’s safe ahead of cutdown day?

Here is one final prediction of what the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster will look like heading into NFL cutdown day Tuesday.

The Raiders need to trim their roster from 91 players to 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday. That means they have important decisions to make at running back, wide receiver, defensive line and other position groups.

Complicating the process further is the injury to backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is expected to miss at least six weeks with a broken wrist. The Raiders will likely add a veteran quarterback to replace him in the next few days.

Here is a final prediction of what the team’s initial 53-man roster will look like:

Quarterback (3)

Starter: Geno Smith

In reserve: Cam Miller, Veteran addition TBD

IR: O’Connell

Didn’t make the cut: None

Miller, a rookie sixth-round pick out of North Dakota State, can’t be counted on to be the Raiders’ only quarterback behind Smith. The team is likely to add someone off waivers or via trade.

Running back (4)

Starter: Ashton Jeanty

In reserve: Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, Dylan Laube

Didn’t make the cut: Sincere McCormick, Chris Collier

Jeanty will get the majority of the carries, but White has looked electric in camp and should be the primary backup. Mostert performed well in the Raiders’ preseason finale Saturday against the Cardinals, which likely solidified his spot on the roster. Laube gets the nod over McCormick because of the value he provides on special teams.

Wide receiver (5)

Starters: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont’e Thornton Jr.

In reserve: Jack Bech, Tommy Mellott

Didn’t make the cut: Alex Bachman, Justin Shorter, Shedrick Jackson, Phillip Dorsett, Collin Johnson, Marquez Callaway, Ketron Jackson Jr.

Meyers has requested a trade, but the team has expressed no interest in moving him. Even if he stays, the Raiders could elect to go with six wide receivers and keep Bachman. If they keep five, they will likely try to bring Bachman back on the practice squad. Mellott, a rookie sixth-round pick, makes the roster because he can help on special teams, but the college quarterback still has a lot of learn as a wide receiver.

Tight end (3)

Starter: Brock Bowers

In reserve: Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

Didn’t make the cut: Albert Okwuegbunam, Carter Runyon, Qadir Ismail

The Raiders are as deep at tight end as any team in the NFL. They plan to rely heavily on this group.

Offensive line (9)

Starters: LT Kolton Miller, LG Dylan Parham, C Jordan Meredith, RG Jackson Powers-Johnson, RT DJ Glaze

In reserve: G Alex Cappa, OL Thayer Munford Jr., OL Caleb Rogers, OT Charles Grant

Didn’t make the cut: OL Laki Tasi, G Atonio Mafi, OT Dalton Wagner, C Will Putnam, OT Parker Clements, C Jarrod Hufford, OT Gottlieb Ayedze (Note: Tasi has an international exemption and can join the Raiders practice squad without taking up one of the 16 spots.)

Powers-Johnson has won the starting right guard job, which means Cappa becomes a depth piece. The Raiders are bullish on this group and like the potential of rookie third-round picks Rogers and Grant. Munford strugged Saturday but should be fine as the team’s swing tackle.

Defensive line (10)

Starters: DE Maxx Crosby, DT Adam Butler, DT Jonah Laulu, DE Malcolm Koonce

In reserve: DL Tyree Wilson, DT Thomas Booker IV, DT Leki Fotu, DT Tonka Hemingway, DT JJ Pegues, DE Charles Snowden

Didn’t make the cut: DE Andre Carter II, DT Zach Carter, DT Treven Ma’ae, DT Keondre Coburn, DE Jah Joyner, DT Tank Booker, DE Jahfari Harvey, DE Ovie Oghoufo

The Raiders have done a good job of creating depth here, which means solid players like Andre Carter II and Zach Carter could be on the outside looking in. Hemingway, a rookie fourth-round pick, continued to improve throughout training camp. Fotu returned from a foot injury last week after missing the Raiders’ first two preseason games.

Linebacker (6)

Starters: Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Germaine Pratt

In reserve: Jamal Adams, Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Lindenberg

Didn’t make the cut: Jaylon Smith, Amari Gainer, Michael Barrett, Matt Jones

The Raiders’ top four linebackers — Roberts, White, Pratt and Adams — are all on one-year deals. That’s one reason the team could keep two younger players like Eichenberg and Lindenberg around.

Cornerback (5)

Starters: Eric Stokes, Kyu Blu Kelly

In reserve: Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes

Didn’t make the cut: JT Woods, John Humphrey, Greedy Vance, Sam Webb

Porter, a rookie third-round pick, gave up a touchdown pass Saturday, showing he still has room to grow. That could open the door for Kelly, a Bishop Gorman alum, to begin the season as a starter. Holmes appears safe as the team’s primary slot corner, but Vance has played well enough to keep his name in the conversation. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders also scour the waiver wire for cornerbacks after cutdown day.

Safety (5)

Starters: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao

In reserve: Chris Smith II, Terrell Edmunds, Thomas Harper

IR: Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Didn’t make the cut: Trey Taylor, Hudson Clark

The broken fibula Johnson suffered earlier this month in a team scrimmage likely puts Harper and Smith in position to make the team. Edmunds will likely take Johnson’s role as the Raiders’ rotational safety.

Specialists (3)

K Daniel Carlson

P AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

