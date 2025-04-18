Final Raiders mock draft: Would they pass on Shedeur Sanders?

Less than a week from the start of the NFL draft, the Raiders face the real possibility of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders being available at pick No. 6.

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after catching a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates an interception that was called back due to a flag during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

LSU running back Caden Durham (29) breaks a tackle UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. Durham continued the run for a touchdown after breaking the tackle. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Two late-season wins seemingly took the Raiders out of contention for one of the top two quarterback prospects in the NFL draft.

But do they still want him?

After trading for veteran Geno Smith, the Raiders no longer feel the urgency to add a quarterback early in the draft. And it wouldn’t be a shock if they didn’t address the position with any of their nine picks.

With Kolton Miller skipping the voluntary offseason program as he tries to secure a new contract, the Raiders might feel compelled to draft an offensive tackle in the first round. Or maybe coach Pete Carroll’s and general manager John Spytek’s penchant for building strong defensive fronts means they will look to defensive tackle.

Nothing is for certain. Nevertheless, we took one final shot at a seven-round mock draft for the Raiders before they are on the clock Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here’s what we came up with:

First round, No. 6

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

This is an obvious pick — assuming Jeanty is still on the board. There is growing speculation that the Jaguars might take him with the fifth pick.

Jeanty would be a great fit for a Raiders offense that lacks difference-makers, has averaged fewer than 20 points per game for two straight seasons and turned winnable games into losses through sheer ineptness. He will not single-handedly transform the offense, but no player in the draft packs a more impactful punch.

Second round, No. 37

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Both of the Raiders’ projected starting linebackers are on one-year deals, and there is uncertainty and inexperience behind them. Don’t be surprised if they invest heavily in the position, with the fast-rising Schwesinger a perfect fit for Carroll’s defense. The former walk-on projects as an every-down linebacker in the NFL, with more than adequate pass coverage skills to complement an instinctual feel and field range to defend the run.

Third round, No. 68

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison could go higher, but the hip injury he suffered last season might push him into the third round. If so, the Raiders should jump at the chance to add one of the most scheme-friendly and experienced cornerbacks in the draft. Morrison projects as an immediate starter who will offer elite coverage and ball skills. He had nine interceptions in his first 25 games.

Fourth round, No. 108

Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

If not for some technical issues, Walker could be a late first- or second-round pick. He needs time to develop, but it’s rare to see such an athletic player at 6 feet, 8 inches and 320 pounds. He could become a mainstay on the line for years to come.

Fifth round, No. 143

Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

The remake of the offense gets another playmaker in Johnson, a slightly built yet explosive do-it-all weapon. The Raiders will eventually have to find their No. 1 receiver, but Johnson would be a matchup nightmare for defenses tasked with covering Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Jeanty.

Sixth round, No. 180

Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

The Miller situation could affect what the Raiders do much higher in the draft. Either way, they would be wise to add a developmental player with upside. Vinson could be the perfect candidate as a raw prospect. The 6-7, 315-pounder was a five-year starter at left tackle in college.

No. 213 (compensatory pick)

Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

The Raiders add an intelligent linebacker who has proven viable as a run and pass defender. Kiser adds immediate special-teams capabilities and could take over as a starter by 2026.

No. 215 (compensatory pick)

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DE, Virginia Tech

Powell-Ryland’s lack of physical stature and traits probably will push him to this point in the draft. But he’s been one of the premier pass rushers in college football the past two seasons with 25½ sacks. He has the tools to develop into a rotational edge rusher on passing downs.

Seventh round, No. 222

Luke Kandra, G, Cincinnati

It doesn’t always look pretty, but Kandra usually figures out a way to protect his quarterback and open holes for running backs.

