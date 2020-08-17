First day in pads brings new intensity to Raiders’ practice

Monday was the first of 14 days of practices in pads permitted under an agreement between the NFL and players’ union for this season, and coach Jon Gruden liked what he saw.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Henderson. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Henderson. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles with teammates during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

The extra intensity at Monday’s Raiders practice was about far more than coach Jon Gruden’s 57th birthday.

It marked the first day the team was allowed to practice in pads under the NFL and players’ union-negotiated training camp protocols.

Gruden was excited to see a session finally start to look like something resembling a real practice.

“It’s nice to play in pads,” he said. “We’re going to play these games in pads. We can only have so many walk-throughs.”

Training camp opened with a heavy focus on strength and conditioning after a disrupted offseason that didn’t include organized team activities or minicamp with players essentially barred from team facilities. After a four-day ramp-up period consisting mostly of running through plays in shorts and T-shirts, the physicality was noticeable on the practice field.

“It was amazing,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “I had so much fun out there finally getting to play real football, putting on the pads and hitting people. I know it’s our own team, but we had a blast.”

While there was no tackling and few hits outside of the battles in the trenches between the linemen, it did provide the best opportunity for Gruden and his staff to start getting a better read on the newcomers and rookies.

“(Work in) pads will be a deciding factor in who starts and who makes the team,” he said. “We’re going to have to stage some live drills at some point. We’re not having any preseason games. We have to see people tackle in one-on-one situations. That evaluation is a long way off, but hopefully we’ll see it within the next 10 days.”

The Raiders don’t have much more time than that. Monday began a period that runs through Sept. 6 in which teams can have a maximum of 14 padded practices.

Gruden said he was impressed with quarterback Derek Carr’s arm and command of the offense. He also liked what he saw from his young defense.

“I think we’re a lot faster on defense,” Gruden said. “We’ve got a long way to go in our evaluation, but so far there’s a lot to like and be excited about.”

Happy birthday

There were no cakes or candles on the practice field, but there was a slight nod to Gruden’s birthday during the morning session.

Music during practice is usually random, but occasionally has a theme such as the city of that week’s opponent.

Early in Monday’s practice, 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” played with the familiar chorus reminding listeners to party like it’s their birthday.

It was followed up by the Beatles’ “Birthday.”

COVID-19 list almost empty

Running back Rod Smith was spotted but didn’t practice.

He was the last remaining Raider on the COVID-19 reserve list, and his presence probably means he will be removed soon.

“I don’t underestimate the virus,” Gruden said. “We’re happy we’re doing all right now, but we have a long way to go. I don’t want to underestimate the enemy. We’re trying to crush it. We’re trying to beat it down. I’ll leave it at that.”

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner were not present on the field. No reason was given for Joyner’s absence, but Brown has missed all five practices. Gruden has said Brown’s workload is being managed.

“Trent should be (on the field) in a few days,” he said.

Rookies shine

Henry Ruggs had two big catches on out-routes near the sideline during team drills, and Bryan Edwards continued to shine on the practice field.

Edwards smoothly grabbed a pass that was high and away from him on a crossing route before turning upfield and scoring late in the session.

Defensively, undrafted free agent Javin White made his presence felt again. The rookie from UNLV drew unsolicited praise from Crosby.

“I saw Javin White come downhill a few times like an animal,” Crosby said. “He did some good things.”

