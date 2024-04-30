First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles

The Raiders on Tuesday announced the first-ever Raiders Fan Cruise will set sail next March from the Port of Los Angeles.

The Norwegian Bliss is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy Norwegian Cruise Line)

Raider Nation is taking to the high seas.

According to a news release, the cruise will take place on the Norwegian Bliss for a 7-night Mexican Riviera cruise.

“The once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience will take loyal Raiders fans on an interactive, football-themed adventure featuring Raiders Alumni and multiple events and activities,” the team said in announcing the event.

As part of the experience, members of Raider Nation will have a chance to connect with some of their favorite players “while enjoying all the amenities of a world-class cruise ship.”

Presented by Seaside Events, the cruise will run from March 23-30, 2025. The team said the cruise will sail from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.

The trip will feature Raiders-themed experiences for fans and Alumni both onboard the ship, as well as at the various ports of call.

According to the team, planned activities during the trip include fan-alumni welcome-aboard and farewell parties, meet and greets, group dinners, beach party, “Down Memory Lane” highlights presentations, autographs and photo opportunities, among other activities.

We are pleased to team up with Seaside Events on this exciting endeavor that allows Raider Nation an up-close and personal opportunity to engage with our valued Alumni in a fun, football-themed environment and capture moments that will last a lifetime,” said Raiders SVP, Chief Sales Officer, Qiava Martinez.

The alumni roster for the inaugural Raiders Fan Cruise will be announced soon, the team noted. For more information, visit www.raidersfancruise.com.