‘First Lady of Raider Nation’ dies at age 93

Carol Davis, the mother of Raiders owner Mark Davis and the husband of late Raiders owner Al Davis, died Friday at age 93.

Carol Davis, left, is pictured holding the Raiders' Super Bowl trophy next to her late husband, longtime Raiders owner and general manager, Al Davis, before an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Carol lit the Al Davis memorial torch prior to the team's home opener against the New Orleans Saints. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Carol Davis, the mother of Raiders owner Mark Davis and affectionately referred to as the “First Lady of Raider Nation,” died Friday afternoon, the club announced. She was 93.

In honor of his mother, Mark Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Carol Davis and Al Davis, the late owner of the Raiders, were married in 1954 and remained together until Al Davis died in 2011. In honor of her husband, Carol Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first time during the stadium’s first game on Sept. 21, 2020.

“Her strength and resilience, although not seen by the masses, were always on display to those who were fortunate to be in her presence. She was a strong woman who exuded a compassionate and loving side,” the Raiders said in a statement. “If Al was the heart of the Raiders, Carol was the soul.”

Carol Davis, referred to as “Carolee” by her husband, provided support to the Raiders during their 1967 AFL championship and three Super Bowl wins. She presented former Raiders coach Tom Flores, who led the team to victory in Super Bowl 15 and 18, when he was enshrined to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

A private service for Davis will be held in Oakland, California, with plans being made for a celebration of life at a future date.

