Raiders

FOCO unveils Carl Nassib bobblehead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2021 - 8:37 am
 
After becoming the first active NFL player to officially come out as gay, Carl Nassib’s jersey sales spiked to No. 1.

Now, he’s a bobblehead.

FOCO unveiled a new bobblehead Friday featuring the Raiders’ defensive end in his gameday best standing in front of a silver and black Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

Each bobblehead is handcrafted, handpainted and will be individually numbered. Only 221 bobbleheads will be available selling for $50 each.

Nassib’s announcement last month drew an overwhelming amount of support on social media.

