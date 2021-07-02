FOCO unveils Carl Nassib bobblehead

FOCO unveiled a new bobblehead Friday featuring the Raiders’ defensive end in his gameday best standing in front of a silver and black Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

After becoming the first active NFL player to officially come out as gay, Carl Nassib’s jersey sales spiked to No. 1.

Now, he’s a bobblehead.

FOCO unveiled a new bobblehead Friday featuring the Raiders’ defensive end in his gameday best standing in front of a silver and black Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

Each bobblehead is handcrafted, handpainted and will be individually numbered. Only 221 bobbleheads will be available selling for $50 each.

Nassib’s announcement last month drew an overwhelming amount of support on social media.