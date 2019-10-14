For Raiders’ fans, it’s always Halloween in the Black Hole — PHOTOS

For those too afraid to gaze into The Black Hole with their own eyes, we’ve curated a slideshow of the most fearsome fans.

Skulls, masks, spiked shoulders, face paint, bared teeth, chains and macabre imagery capable of leaving even those with the thickest of skin quaking in their cleats.

Each fall, the blood-curdling coterie makes its home in the same spot, waiting for the arrival of their next victims and providing them an alternative definition of the Sunday Scaries. Collectively, they taunt and terrorize unwelcome visitors under a moniker befitting of their reputation: The Black Hole.

Yes, Raiders fans are a scary bunch. Who needs Halloween when you can dress up like monsters and spook the opposing team and its fans on a weekly basis?

Enter if you dare.

