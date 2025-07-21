Former NBA player to host new interview series for Raiders

The Raiders hired a former NBA player to host a new 30-minute show discussing the team’s cultural and community impact.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs former player Baron Davis after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Former basketball player Baron Davis during an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Raiders are reaching into the basketball world for the latest addition to their content team.

Former NBA player Baron Davis will host “Raiders: Talk of the Nation,” a 30-minute interview series focusing on the team’s cultural and community impact, the club announced Monday. The show will be available on YouTube, the Raiders podcast network and the team’s local TV affiliates.

Davis, 46, grew up in Los Angeles when the Raiders played in the city and became a lifelong fan of the team. The point guard went on to star at UCLA and had a 13-year career in the NBA that included two All-Star selections. Davis played four seasons with the Golden State Warriors when they were in Oakland along with the Raiders.

“I’m super excited,” Davis said in a statement. “As a fan and former athlete, it is going to be fun to be able to tap into players and coaches personalities.”

Davis’ new show will be produced by Silver and Black Productions and will feature “a rotating mix of local voices, national media personalities and celebrity guests,” according to the Raiders.

“I’m especially excited to partner with the Raiders on this show because, as a basketball player, stepping into the world of football opens up an incredible opportunity to explore the powerful intersection of sports and culture,” Davis said. “This isn’t just a show about Raider Nation — it’s about the spirit of football, the passion of fandom and the strength of community. From both a fan’s perspective and a basketball player lens, it’s a first-of-its-kind project that truly bridges the gap between sports worlds.”

