Former Ohio State QB working out with Raiders

Cardale Jones, the third-round pick of the Chargers in 2016, was brought in for a tryout this week.

DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones (12) looks to pass against the Seattle Dragons during an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is in Las Vegas for a workout with the Raiders.

Jones, a fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016, last played in the reincarnation of the XFL. With the DC Defendershe went 61 of 113 for 674 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jones has also spent time with the Chargers and Seahawks.

His only NFL appearance came in 2016 with the Bills when he completed 6 of 11 passes for 96 yards with an interception.

