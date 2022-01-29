Former Raider booked in Las Vegas jail on gun, drug charges

Former Raiders player Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas overnight Friday.

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Arnette, 25, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Saturday morning on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a class one or two level controlled substance, according to jail records.

The arrest stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at 5:45 p.m. at Park MGM, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

Markell Surrell, 20, also was arrested in connection with the call. He was booked on carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit.

In Las Vegas it is illegal to smoke or consume marijuana outside of a private home.

Class one and two level drugs include heroin, marijuana, LSD, ecstasy, meth, morphine and several prescription drugs.

The men are being held without bail and are expected to appear in court Sunday morning.

Legal troubles

Arnette, a first-round draft pick for the Raiders was released in November after video emerged of him threatening someone with a gun.

Last week he signed a reserve/futures contract with the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs, which gives the team time to evaluate Arnette. ProFootballTalk.com reported Saturday morning that he was released by the Chiefs.

Arnette was sued in June and again in October, according to court records.

On June 22, a valet employee at the Aria sued Arnette and accused him of attacking him in late May. Sonny Flores claimed mental stress, anguish, pain and suffering. Flores filed a motion to drop the case in December.

On Oct. 5, Yaneth Coromoto Casique sued Arnette in connection with a crash almost a year earlier, when Casique said Arnette was speeding in an SUV and smashed into her vehicle. The crash happened on St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, near the Raiders Headquarters, and Casique said Arnette ran off after the crash and claimed a friend was driving.

Casique was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries to her head, shoulder, neck and back.

Henderson police cited Arnette with failure to stop at the scene of a crash and improper lane change, both misdemeanors, Municipal Court records show. The misdemeanor case was closed in September after Arnette pleaded guilty and paid a $1,140 fine.

The lawsuit remained ongoing as of Saturday morning.

