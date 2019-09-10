Former Raider Neiron Ball dies at 27

Neiron Ball has died at the age of 27 after suffering from a rare brain condition.

Former Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Neiron Ball (58) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Former Raiders fifth-round pick Neiron Ball has died at the age of 27.

Ball had a rare brain condition and suffered a brain aneurysm in December . He was placed in a medically induced coma, but later removed from it and placed in a nursing facility. Ball was there at the time of his death.

“Neiron was a rare and special spirit with the ability to touch anyone he met. His talent was met with relentless drive, no matter the obstacle,” the agency that represented Ball, The Sports & Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

Ball was diagnosed with a congenital condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM) while playing college ball at Florida. Ball was nevertheless able to finish out his career there before the Raiders took him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He played six games as a rookie, including two starts, recording a sack and a fumble recovery.

Ball was placed on injured reserve in December 2015 and did not appear in another regular season game.

