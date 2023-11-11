65°F
Raiders News

Former Raiders 1st-round pick killed in car crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2023 - 10:11 am
 
Updated November 11, 2023 - 10:21 am
Oakland Raiders cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the Ph ...
Oakland Raiders cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
This is a 2015 photo of DJ Hayden of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects ...
This is a 2015 photo of DJ Hayden of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Wednesday, June 10, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Oakland Raiders cornerback DJ Hayden (25) in action against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL f ...
Oakland Raiders cornerback DJ Hayden (25) in action against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The Falcons won 35-28. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)
Oakland Raiders cornerback D.J. Hayden during practice at the NFL football team's training camp ...
Oakland Raiders cornerback D.J. Hayden during practice at the NFL football team's training camp Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

D.J. Hayden, a 2013 first-round pick of the Raiders out of the University of Houston, was killed early Saturday in a car crash in Houston.

Hayden was 33.

According to reports, the crash occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday. Hayden is one of six people who were killed in the accident.

The Houston Chronicle, citing a Houston Police Department report, said Hayden and five others were killed when a car ran a red light and caused a collision.

Hayden was selected 12th overall in the 2013 draft and played four seasons with the Raiders. During his time with the club, he played 45 games, including 25 starts, and had three interceptions and 179 tackles.

Hayden also played for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington during his nine-year career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

