Former Raiders 1st-round pick killed in car crash

D.J. Hayden, a 2013 first-round pick of the Raiders out of the University of Houston, was killed early Saturday in a car crash in Houston.

Hayden was 33.

According to reports, the crash occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday. Hayden is one of six people who were killed in the accident.

The Houston Chronicle, citing a Houston Police Department report, said Hayden and five others were killed when a car ran a red light and caused a collision.

Hayden was selected 12th overall in the 2013 draft and played four seasons with the Raiders. During his time with the club, he played 45 games, including 25 starts, and had three interceptions and 179 tackles.

Hayden also played for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington during his nine-year career.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

