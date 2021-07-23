Former Raiders coach dies days after bicycle accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries sustained over the weekend when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in northern California.

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp watches during NFL football training camp in Englewood, Colo. Knapp, an assistant coach with the New York Jets, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California last Saturday. He was 58. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach had died. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - A 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, an assistant coach with the New York Jets, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California last Saturday. He was 58. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach had died. (AP Photo/File)

Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Knapp, left, talks to offensive players at an NFL football training facility in Alameda, Calif., Saturday, May 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Knapp, who was the passing-game coordinator for the Jets, served two stints as offensive coordinator for the Raiders.

He also went to several training camps with the team as a quarterback between 1987 and 1990.

“The Raiders are saddened and stunned to hear of the passing of Greg Knapp, who served as offensive coordinator over two stints with the Silver and Black,” a statement from the team read. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Coach Knapp’s family during this extremely difficult time.”

Knapp was 58.

He had been in critical condition since Saturday when he was struck at approximately 2:49 p.m. in San Ramon, California. According to the police report, drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash. He never regained consciousness.

Knapp spent 23 seasons as an assistant coach with seven different franchises. He was the offensive coordinator for the Raiders from 2007 to 2008 and again in 2012.

“Rest In Peace G Knapp,” former Raider linebacker Kirk Morrison said. “Always enjoyed our conversations about how Offenses try to attack defenses in Situational Football. Always brought the energy every day. NFL Family lost a good one.”

He was the quarterbacks coach for the Super Bowl-winning Broncos team in 2015.

“Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one,” a statement from his family read. “So this is it… ‘Live every day as if it’s your last, and love those around you like it won’t last!’

“Greg’s infectious personality is most people’s first and lasting memory of him. The phrase ‘He never met a stranger’ encapsulates Knapper’s zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were. While his family, friends and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!”

