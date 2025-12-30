42°F
Former Raiders coach on his way to Northwestern

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks through the team’s practice at the Interm ...
Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks through the team's practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 in Henderson.
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2025 - 8:32 am
 
Updated December 30, 2025 - 8:48 am

Chip Kelly is going back to college.

Northwestern has hired the former Raiders offensive coordinator as its offensive coordinator.

Kelly was fired by the Raiders after the club struggled offensively while winning two of their first 11 games.

The former Oregon, UCLA, Eagles, and 49ers head coach was lured to Las Vegas from Ohio State, where he was the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator during their 2024 run to the national championship season. His contract made him the highest paid assistant coach in the NFL.

The Raiders were paying Kelly $6 million a year through the 2027 season. That salary will be offset by his new contract at Northwestern.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

