Former Raiders corner elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Eric Allen, who played four seasons with the Raiders, was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2025, the organization announced Thursday.
Former Raiders defensive back Eric Allen was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday.
Allen spent the final four seasons of his career with the Raiders from 1998-2001. He played in 58 games with the team and recorded 15 interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.
The 59-year-old played for the Eagles his first seven years in the NFL, then spent three seasons with the Saints. Allen was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and finished with 54 career interceptions.
Allen is the 31st former Raider to be elected to the Hall of Fame and the sixth defensive back, along with Willie Brown, Mike Haynes, Charles Woodson, Rod Woodson and Ronnie Lott.
Allen will be joined in the class by defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates and receiver Sterling Sharpe.
The four-person class is the smallest since 2005.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.