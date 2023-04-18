Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31

Former Raiders defensive end Chris Smith, who appeared in eight games for the team in 2020, has died, according to a tweet by his high school alma mater on Monday.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) warms up during a practice session at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Former Raiders defensive end Chris Smith has died. He was 31.

Smith’s death was reported by his high school alma mater — West Rowan in Mount Ulla, North Carolina — in a tweet Monday.

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

.

No cause of death was revealed.

Smith appeared in eight games for the Raiders in 2020 and recorded one sack and five total tackles.

The former Arkansas standout recorded 11 sacks and 80 tackles over an eight-year career in which he played for the Jaguars, Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Texans.

