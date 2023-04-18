74°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 8:46 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) warms up during a practice session at the team ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) warms up during a practice session at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Former Raiders defensive end Chris Smith has died. He was 31.

Smith’s death was reported by his high school alma mater — West Rowan in Mount Ulla, North Carolina — in a tweet Monday.

.

No cause of death was revealed.

Smith appeared in eight games for the Raiders in 2020 and recorded one sack and five total tackles.

The former Arkansas standout recorded 11 sacks and 80 tackles over an eight-year career in which he played for the Jaguars, Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Texans.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Jimmy Garoppolo begins workouts with Raiders, but Josh Jacobs absent
Jimmy Garoppolo begins workouts with Raiders, but Josh Jacobs absent
2
Raiders make move for quarterback in RJ’s 3rd mock draft
Raiders make move for quarterback in RJ’s 3rd mock draft
3
What will position be of Raiders’ 1st draft pick? Bet on it
What will position be of Raiders’ 1st draft pick? Bet on it
4
New NFL odds don’t paint pretty picture for Raiders
New NFL odds don’t paint pretty picture for Raiders
5
Raiders mailbag: QBs, offensive line on the minds of fans
Raiders mailbag: QBs, offensive line on the minds of fans
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Raiders add veteran wide receiver from AFC West rival
Raiders add veteran wide receiver from AFC West rival
Raiders sign veteran cornerback to 1-year contract
Raiders sign veteran cornerback to 1-year contract
Raiders add a veteran quarterback
Raiders add a veteran quarterback
Raiders sign ex-Pro Bowl tight end to compete for starting spot
Raiders sign ex-Pro Bowl tight end to compete for starting spot
Raiders sign TE as possible replacement for Darren Waller
Raiders sign TE as possible replacement for Darren Waller
Free agency breakdown: 9 former Raiders with new homes
Free agency breakdown: 9 former Raiders with new homes