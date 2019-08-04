Former Raiders great Cliff Branch dies at 71

Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch has died, the organization learned Saturday night. Branch spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders from 1972 to 1985.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch in 1981. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NAPA, Calif. — Former Raiders wide receiver great Cliff Branch has died, the organization learned Saturday night. He was 71.

Owner Mark Davis canceled plans to attend a Las Vegas function Saturday upon learning the news. Branch, a three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler, spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders franchise from 1972 to 1985.

“Cliff was my best friend, and I will miss him dearly,” Davis told the Review-Journal in a text message.

The Raiders later released a statement.

“Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans,” the club said. “His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever. Cliff’s on-field accomplishments are well documented and undeniably Hall of Fame worthy, but his friendship and smile are what the Raider Nation will always cherish.”

This is a developing story. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes contributed to this story.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.