Former Raiders offensive lineman dies at age 59

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 1:34 pm
 

The Raiders are mourning the loss of former offensive lineman Rich Stephens, who died Sunday at age 59.

“The thoughts of the entire Raider Nation are with Rich’s family at this time,” the club wrote in a social media post.

Stephens played the 1993 and 1995 seasons with the Raiders and appeared in 29 games, including two starts at guard.

A St. Louis native, the 6-foot-7-inch, 310-pound Stephens played collegiately at Tulsa. He was selected in the ninth round of the 1989 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

