Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy

Former Raiders linebacker Bill Romanowski and his wife are mired in a civil case brought on by the U.S. government alleging they owe more than $15.5 million in taxes.

Oakland Raiders' Bill Romanowski celebrates his fourth-quarter fumble recovery against the New York Jets in their AFC Divisional Playoff game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2003. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Former Raiders linebacker Bill Romanowski and his wife, Julie, have filed for bankruptcy, according to reports.

The Romanowskis are mired in a civil case brought on by the U.S. government alleging they owe more than $15.5 million in taxes.

The couple are accused by U.S. attorneys of using the nutrition company they founded to elude a tax obligation that stretches back to Romanowski’s playing days. Their bankruptcy filing came on the eve of a scheduled hearing in that case.

Under federal law, the bankruptcy filing pauses the Department of Justice’s collection efforts of the alleged money owed.

Romanowski, 58, played two of his 16 NFL seasons with the Raiders, including their 2002 Super Bowl season that ended with a loss to the Buccaneers. His final season was in 2003.

A fiery, emotional player who won four Super Bowl rings with the 49ers and Broncos, Romanowski’s career was mired in controversies, including his admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs.

As a member of the Raiders, Romanowski broke teammate Marcus Williams’ eye socket when he punched him during practice. Williams’ career ended prematurely as a result, and he eventually sued Romanowski. The two reached a settlement in which Romanowski paid Williams $415,000.

