Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy

Oakland Raiders' Bill Romanowski celebrates his fourth-quarter fumble recovery against the New ...
Oakland Raiders' Bill Romanowski celebrates his fourth-quarter fumble recovery against the New York Jets in their AFC Divisional Playoff game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2003. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Hea ...
How will the Raiders use 1st-round pick Brock Bowers on offense?
Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of ...
Raiders running back switches jersey number for 2024 season
The Norwegian Bliss is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy Norwegian Cruise Line)
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2024 - 9:41 am
 

Former Raiders linebacker Bill Romanowski and his wife, Julie, have filed for bankruptcy, according to reports.

The Romanowskis are mired in a civil case brought on by the U.S. government alleging they owe more than $15.5 million in taxes.

The couple are accused by U.S. attorneys of using the nutrition company they founded to elude a tax obligation that stretches back to Romanowski’s playing days. Their bankruptcy filing came on the eve of a scheduled hearing in that case.

Under federal law, the bankruptcy filing pauses the Department of Justice’s collection efforts of the alleged money owed.

Romanowski, 58, played two of his 16 NFL seasons with the Raiders, including their 2002 Super Bowl season that ended with a loss to the Buccaneers. His final season was in 2003.

A fiery, emotional player who won four Super Bowl rings with the 49ers and Broncos, Romanowski’s career was mired in controversies, including his admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs.

As a member of the Raiders, Romanowski broke teammate Marcus Williams’ eye socket when he punched him during practice. Williams’ career ended prematurely as a result, and he eventually sued Romanowski. The two reached a settlement in which Romanowski paid Williams $415,000.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

By Thomas Snodgrass Stacker.com

A player being labeled as an NFL Draft bust can be subjective, but BestOdds.com has employed a simple methodology designed to create the most credible possible rankings.

