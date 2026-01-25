Former Raiders QB ready for chance to be ‘The Guy’ in AFC Championship

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham made his first two career starts with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. But his big moment finally arrives Sunday for the Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A quiet optimism has been building throughout the week in Denver despite the Broncos having to turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in place of an injured Bo Nix for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

There is good reason for that, according to Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

“Denver did a great job by bringing him in, having him as the backup because he’s not just gonna go in there and dink and dunk and play it safe,” Crosby said on his “Let’s Go” podcast this week. “He’s gonna go out there and play quarterback and try to help them win the game.”

Crosby saw it firsthand every day in practice when Stidham spent a season with the Raiders in 2022.

Stidham, 29, would often run the scout team against the Raiders’ starting defense, pitting him against Crosby, who is notoriously rough on offensive teammates during practice.

Especially quarterbacks.

“We got into it all the time because you know me, I can’t help myself. I’m hitting the backup quarterbacks every time,” Crosby said. “The one thing I respected most about him is that he didn’t back down. He didn’t back down whatsoever. He was talking (expletive) back to me and I was like, ‘OK, I like this guy.’ I know I can go in the foxhole with him.

“He’s tough as hell.”

Long journey

Still, Stidham is largely untested as a starter.

He was a fourth-round pick of New England in 2019, immediately stepping into the role of Tom Brady’s backup with the Patriots.

The Texas native, who moved to Texas as a child, was seen as a potential successor to the future Hall of Famer in 2020, but the Patriots ultimately signed Cam Newton and named him the starter.

Stidham made a few appearances that season before missing the first half of 2021 with a back injury and never appearing in a game.

The Raiders traded for him in 2022 after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took over as head coach.

Stidham, who played collegiately at Baylor and Auburn, played in five games in his only season with the Raiders, including the first two starts of his career.

Even though he lost both starts, he was able to put some pretty good work on tape.

“He’s a great friend of mine and he is a competitive individual,” Crosby said. “I witnessed him go against the 49ers, I think it was Week 17. We go against the 49ers in Vegas, he threw for like 340 yards and two or three touchdowns. That was one of the top defenses in the league at the time. He was out there slinging the ball, confident, breaking tackles.”

Crosby’s memory is fairly accurate. Stidham went 23-for-34 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in a 37-34 overtime loss to a San Francisco team that would advance to the NFC championship game a few weeks later.

‘The Guy’

Not bad for a debut as Stidham became just the second quarterback since at least 1950 with at least 350 passing yards and three touchdowns in his first career start. He also shattered Todd Marinovich’s franchise record for most yards in a first career start by 122 yards.

“He balled, man,” running back Josh Jacobs said at the time. “He was calm and collected in the huddle. You couldn’t tell he was a backup, for real. That’s one of the best defenses, if not the best, in the league, so for him to go out there and do what he did, I feel like that’s speaking to his campaign as ‘The Guy.’ ”

Stidham followed it up the next week with 219 passing yards in a 31-13 loss to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Chiefs. He ran for a combined 84 yards in those two starts.

Stidham chose to sign with the Broncos in free agency after the season, largely in the hopes he could compete for a starting job with the Raiders set to ink Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the chance to be “The Guy” would still have to wait as he sat behind Russell Wilson much of his first season in Denver.

He made two starts in 2023, but hasn’t thrown a pass in the last two seasons serving as a backup to Nix, a 2024 first-round pick.

Full circle

But McDaniels, who will be coaching the opposing offense Sunday, knows what Stidham is capable of doing both from his time with the Patriots and Raiders.

“Smart, accurate, great human being,” McDaniels said. “Worked hard, great teammate. Just hasn’t had an opportunity, based on the situations and those kinds of things. But just enjoyed working with him, enjoyed my time with him.

“He’ll be ready to go this week, for sure.”

It’s somewhat ironic that his big break will come against the team that drafted him and had high hopes for his future after Brady decided to move on.

“At the end of the day, I’m very appreciative of New England for giving me a shot in this league,” Stidham said this past week. “I’ve only had two play-callers in my (career), Sean (Payton) and Josh (McDaniels). So super appreciative of them for sure, but really just fired up for the opportunity for these guys in this locker room. Looking forward to Sunday and getting out there and seeing what we’ve got.”

Crosby believes his old teammate will give the Broncos more than just a fighting chance.

“They already have a top defense. They already have a good running game. They’ve got a good O-line,” Crosby said. “I think he just needs to be himself. Don’t go out there trying not to lose. You gotta go out there and let it rip.”

A victory Sunday would make Stidham “The Guy” forever in Denver whether or not he ever starts another game for the Broncos.

