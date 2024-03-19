Former Raiders QB reveals reason for suspension

Former Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discussed the reason he was suspended two games by the NFL in his first Rams news conference Tuesday.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after warming up prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jimmy Garoppolo shed some light on his two-game suspension in his introductory news conference with the Rams on Tuesday.

The former Raiders quarterback will sit out the beginning of next season after violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy.

Garoppolo, who signed a one-year contract to be the Rams backup, said he fumbled the waiver process the league makes available to players to get clearance for medication that violates the rules. The Therapeutic Use Exemption is accessed by players who need a specific substance for a medical condition.

“I mean, just messed up the T.U.E., really,” said Garoppolo, who was released by the Raiders on March 13. “I hate to joke about it, but I just messed up the T.U.E. when I first got to Las Vegas. And yeah, bad timing, I guess.”

The suspension allowed the Raiders to void Garoppolo’s $11.25 million salary for 2024. They cut him prior to his $11.25 million roster bonus becoming guaranteed.

The release ended a short tenure for Garoppolo. He never got on track his one season with the Raiders, going 3-3 in his six starts.

Garoppolo, 32, said he will try to make the best of his circumstances. He is not fighting the suspension.

“Take it in stride, I guess. Never really been in this situation before so it’s a weird one, but it is what it is,” Garoppolo said. “I think attack (organized team activities), attack training camp and let those first two games pass by. Hopefully we’ll get some (wins) and start off 2-0 and keep things moving. But it’s just one of those situations. It is what it is. You got to deal with it and just keep moving on and stay positive.”

