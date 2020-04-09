Former Raiders running back finds new home with Chiefs

Former Raiders running back DeAndre Washington has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Former Raiders running back DeAndre Washington has found a new home. The former fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2016 has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington appeared in 55 games for the Raiders over the last five seasons, making five starts, and had 1,122 yards on 282 carries.

The Raiders re-signed free agent running backs Jalen Richard and Rod Smith, and for now they are the backups to Josh Jacobs.

William Stanback and Mark Thompson are also on the roster, and there is a good chance the Raiders will add another running back through the draft.

