Former Raiders safety, broadcaster dies at age 78

George Atkinson, who played for the Raiders from 1968 to 1977, has died at age 78. He was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders out of Morris Brown in 1968.

Former Raiders CEO among 21 contributors advancing for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, with former Raiders defensive back George Atkinson before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders running back George Atkinson, center, defensive tackle Reggie Kinlaw, right, and fullback Marcel Reece, left, share laughter during the Raiders Foundation's second annual Raiders Celebrity Swing at TopGolf on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Oakland Raiders defensive back George Atkinson, left, mingles with attendees during the Raiders Foundation "Celebrity Swing" event at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Former Oakland Raiders players George Atkinson, left, and Lester Hayes are shown before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Former Oakland Raiders safety George Atkinson signs his autograph before the NFL football exhibition Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. Las Vegas won 27-11. (AP Photo/David Richard)

George Atkinson, a longtime Raiders safety and broadcaster known for his toughness and hard hitting, has died at age 78.

Atkinson played for the Raiders from 1968 to 1977. He finished his career with the Denver Broncos in 1979.

No cause of death was announced by the team or family.

Atkinson, a seventh-round pick of the Raiders out of Morris Brown in 1968, had 30 interceptions in 138 games with the club.

Atkinson, a close friend and confidant of Raiders owner Mark Davis, was a longtime fixture with the club as a broadcaster and evaluator.

“The Raiders family is deeply saddened by the passing of George Atkinson, a lifelong Raider whose physical style of play helped define an era of football,” the club said Monday in a statement.

Atkinson played an integral part of the famed “Soul Patrol” secondary of the 1970s and helped lead the Raiders to five straight AFC championship games and a win in Super Bowl 11.

“George’s contributions as a friend and mentor to everyone in the Raiders organization continued long after his playing career,” the club said. “And his genuine personality and wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the Raider Nation are with … the entire Atkinson family at this time.”

This is the second loss to the Raiders’ family in four days. Carol Davis, the mother of owner Mark Davis and wife of Al Davis, died Friday at age 93.

George Atkinson’s son, George Atkinson III, played for the Raiders in 2014 and 2015. He died in 2019. Another son, Josh, died in 2018.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.