Former Raiders star WR released by Jets 5 months after trade

Former Raiders star Davante Adams didn’t stay with the Jets long. The wide receiver was released by New York on Tuesday.

Where are the fans? Raiders see drop in home crowds; UNLV goes up

Raiders move step closer to being able to sign veteran QB

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)

The Jets released wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday, ending a relationship that lasted just 11 games.

Adams, who will now hit free agency, was previously owed $35.64 million for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons, though that money was not guaranteed.

The 32-year-old joined the Jets in October after being traded from the Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick. His future is now wide open.

Adams’ possible destinations include the Rams, Chargers and 49ers, according to NFL sources. All have proven quarterbacks in place and would be close to home for Adams, a California native.

Adams could also return to the Packers, where he spent the first eight years of his career. A return to the Raiders hasn’t been completely ruled out, either. Adams still lives in Las Vegas and is fond of the team’s new leadership, which includes minority owner Tom Brady, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

Adams finished last season with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 957 receptions for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns in his career.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.