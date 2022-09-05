Four Raiders poised for breakout seasons

Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Foster Moreau and Tyron Johnson have emerged as potential difference-makers for this Raiders team.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates an interception with teammates in the south end zone over the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs smiles during a news conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (24) stretches before the start of practice on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tight end Foster Moreau (87) speaks in a press conference during the Raiders first practice at training camp in the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson speaks to media during a news conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Of the 53 players on the Raiders’ opening-day roster, these four have the most potential to emerge as difference-makers this season.

Nate Hobbs

Almost from the moment he arrived with the Raiders last year, the fifth-round pick from Illinois looked like he belonged. Not just as an NFL rookie, but as a player capable of being a defensive force.

He backed that up by delivering a season for which Pro Football Focus graded him out as one of the five best cornerbacks in the game. It was a surprise to many, but not to Hobbs.

“I felt like last year, I believed it, so I did it,” he said.

It’s the same approach he is taking into a sophomore season for which stardom could be on the horizon. It all starts with his confidence.

“I feel like it’s no different this year,” Hobb said. “I feel like believing is knowing. That’s what I stand on.”

As opposed to last season when Hobbs played almost exclusively in the slot, expect to see him deployed as both a perimeter and inside corner this year. The Raiders, understanding his ability as a playmaker, want to utilize him in a variety of ways to tap into his potential.

Tre’von Moehrig

A second-round pick last year from TCU, he became a Day One starter and never relinquished his position.

For the first time in years, along with Hobbs, the Raiders have two young, homegrown secondary players who figure to be foundational pieces for years to come.

While Moehrig graded out among the top 25 safeties in the NFL last year as a rookie, a few dynamics should help him climb even higher in the Pro Football Focus rankings.

As Moehrig mentioned throughout training camp, the season he has under his belt should help him play with a better understanding of his role and give him more confidence to make plays.

It’s one thing to capably man the position — which Moehrig proved he could do last year — but being more seasoned should allow him to take more calculated risks to come up with big plays.

Foster Moreau

It isn’t typical to classify a player entering his fourth NFL season as an emerging player. But the offense Moreau, the 25-year-old tight end from LSU, is about the play in under Josh McDaniels could create a platform from which he can excel.

McDaniels, the former offensive coordinator of the Patriots, is known to favor multiple-tight end formations. Expect that to remain the case with the Raiders, with Moreau playing off fellow tight end Darren Waller.

Here is the thing: The attention Waller will generate from opposing defenses, along with the attention Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow will draw, could put Moreau in more favorable matchups.

Former coach Jon Gruden always had this in mind in game-planning for Moreau. But for whatever reason, it never came to fruition on game day save for a handful of moments.

McDaniels figures to follow through on the plan to tap into Moreau. As a result, a big season could be in store.

Tyron Johnson

There is usually a specific reason that gets players to the NFL. Johnson makes no bones about the ticket that got him to the league. “Speed,” Johnson said. It’s been that way forever.

“I mean, that has set me apart since I have been in this league, just being faster than guys and being able to get from point A to point B quicker than some guys.” Johnson said. “That has always been the advantage I have.”

The issue is it hasn’t been enough for him to deliver on a consistent basis. Or even earn him enough playing time to show off what he is capable of doing.

Until now, maybe. A strong offseason and training camp earned Johnson a spot on the 53-man roster and with it a chance to play his way into a rotational role. One that will certainly take advantage of his speed, but hopefully so much more as he grows into a complete wide receiver.

“Being a fast guy, that’s all people talk about, ‘He’s fast, he’s fast,’” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, I just want to have the overall game as far as route running, route depth, blocking. I want to showcase that I could do a lot more things than just speed.”

Johnson will get that chance this year, and operating alongside a power-packed array of offensive weapons, don’t be surprised if he runs with it.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.