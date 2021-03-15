Free agent Kyle Long to visit Raiders this week

The Raiders will welcome offensive lineman Kyle Long for a free agent visit this week. He retired last year after a seven-year career with the Chicago Bears.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) and his brother, Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long (75), greet each other after the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

With the free agency legal tampering period starting Monday, a person close to the situation confirmed that the Raiders will welcome offensive lineman Kyle Long for a free agent visit.

Long, a son of former Raiders great Howie Long, retired last year after a seven-year career with the Chicago Bears in which he earned three Pro Bowl honors.

Long, 32, missed just one game in his first three years after being selected in the first round in 2013. But he played only 30 games from 2016 to 2019 because of numerous injures.

But Long is reportedly healthy and looking to return to the NFL. He would provide a major upgrade to a Raiders offensive line that has a hole at left guard and potentially another at right guard should the Raiders part ways with Gabe Jackson.

Teams can begin talking to prospective free agents Monday. They can begin signing them at 1 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday.

