59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Free agent Kyle Long to visit Raiders this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2021 - 8:36 pm
 
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) and his brother, Chicago Bears offensive guar ...
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) and his brother, Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long (75), greet each other after the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

With the free agency legal tampering period starting Monday, a person close to the situation confirmed that the Raiders will welcome offensive lineman Kyle Long for a free agent visit.

Long, a son of former Raiders great Howie Long, retired last year after a seven-year career with the Chicago Bears in which he earned three Pro Bowl honors.

Long, 32, missed just one game in his first three years after being selected in the first round in 2013. But he played only 30 games from 2016 to 2019 because of numerous injures.

But Long is reportedly healthy and looking to return to the NFL. He would provide a major upgrade to a Raiders offensive line that has a hole at left guard and potentially another at right guard should the Raiders part ways with Gabe Jackson.

Teams can begin talking to prospective free agents Monday. They can begin signing them at 1 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
2
Dak Prescott’s deal has ripple effect on Raiders, Derek Carr
Dak Prescott’s deal has ripple effect on Raiders, Derek Carr
3
Raiders fans seek insight on free agency in weekly mailbag
Raiders fans seek insight on free agency in weekly mailbag
4
Free agent Kyle Long to visit Raiders this week
Free agent Kyle Long to visit Raiders this week
5
Raiders on verge of adding, cutting cornerbacks
Raiders on verge of adding, cutting cornerbacks
Like and follow Vegas Nation