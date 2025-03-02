Free agents to know for Raiders: potential targets at each position

The Raiders, armed with cap space, can be active when they start negotiating with free agents March 10. Here are some potential targets for the team.

NFC quarterback Sam Darnold (14), of the Minnesota Vikings, passes against the AFC during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)

NFC quarterback Sam Darnold (14) competes in Passing the Test during the Skills Competition, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Now that the Raiders have completed an overhaul of the organization from the owners’ suite to the coaches’ office, it’s time to work on the roster.

While they already took a shot at trying to land a big fish in quarterback Matt Stafford, they were just testing the waters.

The time for the Raiders to truly cast their reels comes when teams are allowed to negotiate with free agents March 10. They have plenty of bait given their $96.5 million in cap space ranks second in the NFL behind only the Patriots.

The Raiders don’t have to spend all that money, but they’re expected to be active.

Here are some free agents the team could target:

Quarterback

Sam Darnold is the most interesting name at the Raiders’ greatest position of need. Expect plenty of teams to be involved if his price tag comes in at under $30 million per year.

Both of the Steelers’ quarterbacks last season, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, are also available. Jameis Winston is a wild-card option who produces plenty of big plays for both teams. Another intriguing name is Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to be released by the Jets.

One potential target for the Raiders that’s a little under the radar is Marcus Mariota, who played for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at Oregon. Mariota was considered a great mentor for Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels last season.

Running back

The Raiders are likely in the market here as well.

Aaron Jones has been consistently productive, but there’s concern that at age 30 he could start to tail off. Najee Harris is a bruising back, yet is somewhat limited. JK Dobbins and Nick Chubb are talented but come with frightening injury histories.

A better option for the Raiders may be someone like Rico Dowdle or a cheaper veteran like Jeremy McNichols or Javonte Williams.

Pass catchers

The Raiders don’t need to go big at tight end thanks to Brock Bowers, but they could use a difference-making wide receiver.

Tee Higgins is the star of this class, but the Bengals will likely keep him off the market. Chris Godwin could be a name to watch given his history with new Raiders general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Stefon Diggs, who is coming off a serious knee injury, is another option. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Darius Slayton are intriguing targets, or the Raiders could pursue a reunion with 2015 fourth overall pick Amari Cooper.

Offensive line

The Raiders may choose to keep their mostly young group up front intact, but they could also pursue upgrades at a few spots.

The guard market is one area the team may explore. Will Fries could cash in this offseason despite coming off a major leg injury. Teven Jenkins may do the same even after battling numerous ailments. Kevin Zeitler is 34-years-old but coming off a great season.

The Raiders could also sign center Drew Dalman if they want to keep 2024 second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard.

Defensive line

The Raiders need a complement to Maxx Crosby, assuming they choose to extend the 27-year-old.

Josh Sweat is probably the best option in a mediocre crop of free-agent pass rushers. Haason Reddick could be worth a gamble despite a down 2024 season.

The Raiders also have to invest at defensive tackle to give Christian Wilkins more help inside. Milton Williams is one option, as is Teair Tart. Levi Onwuzurike and B.J. Hill would be decent additions as well.

Linebackers

Whether the Raiders need to add here will depend on whether they can re-sign Robert Spillane. They should have good options even if he decides to walk.

Zack Baun is about to get paid well for his breakout season with the Eagles. The Raiders could make a run at Bobby Wagner, who won Super Bowl 48 with coach Pete Carroll in Seattle, whether Spillane returns or not.

Dre Greenlaw may be a smart addition if he can recover from the Achilles injury he suffered in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium. Lavonte David is 35 but is another former Tampa Bay standout Spytek and Brady could recruit.

Tyrel Dodson, Ernest Jones and Nick Bolton would also be viable additions.

Secondary

The Raiders need cornerback help and D.J. Reed, who spent two years with Carroll in Seattle, would be an excellent fit.

Bryon Murphy Jr. is coming off a great season in Minnesota and should be a hot commodity. Carlton Davis is another player that won Super Bowl 55 with Spytek and Brady. Charvarius Ward and Asante Samuel Jr. are possibilities as well.

The Raiders’ level of need at safety depends on whether they can retain Tre’von Moehrig.

Jevon Holland should be high on their list if Moehrig leaves. Cam Bynum is a productive player and has helped choreograph some of the NFL’s best celebrations.

Talanoa Hufanga, assuming he can get healthy, and Justin Reid are strong options as well. Another name to watch is Jordan Whitehead, who had his option declined by the Buccaneers after getting injured in an auto accident. Spytek should know Whitehead as well as anyone, so it will be interesting to see if the Raiders pursue him.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.