From one receiver to another, Davante Adams feels for Kadarius Toney

Raiders receiver Davante Adams expressed empathy for the Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney, who was flagged for a rarely called offside penalty that nullified a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs to the end zone after catching a lateral by teammate Travis Kelce during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The play was nullified after Toney was called for being offside on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks to get past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams expressed empathy for the Chiefs having one of the most remarkable touchdowns of the season nullified by a rarely called offensive offside penalty Sunday.

“I feel for them because it sucks to have a play as cool as that was and probably pretty difficult to execute that they went out there and did perfectly (get taken away),” Adams said after the Raiders conducted a walk-through practice Tuesday. “But I’m sure it’s tough for both sides in that situation.”

The Chiefs trailed the Bills 20-17 late in Sunday’s game but were driving. Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to tight end Travis Kelce, who threw a cross-field lateral to receiver Kadarius Toney as Kelce was about to be tackled. Toney had no one near him and ran the final 24 yards to the end zone for what would have been a 49-yard touchdown.

But Toney was penalized for lining up slightly ahead of the ball, and the Chiefs ultimately gave up the ball on downs. It was a correct call even if it isn’t usually penalized in the NFL.

Adams said he has never been called for lining up offside in his 10 years in the league, though he has been flagged for the more common receiver infraction of positioning himself too far in the backfield.

He said there is usually communication between receivers and officials about alignment before it gets to the point that a flag has to be thrown.

“Typically they come over and say something,” Adams said. “I think that’s kind of up to the refs’ discretion and who they respect enough to give a warning to first, be it the team or the player.”

Adams tries to make a habit out of making a quick check before each snap.

“I just try to get with the ref to make sure I’m legal,” he said. “I like to talk to them, make sure I get a thumbs up or a head nod or something. That way it’s on tape so they’ll be held accountable if it’s not right.”

Adams conceded that doesn’t always work. Last season, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged for lining up off the line of scrimmage even though he appeared to check with the official before the snap and get confirmation he was legal.

“In most cases, 99.9 percent of the time, if you check with the ref or you’re a little behind the line, (you’ll be fine),” Adams said. “If you’re in front of the ball, it’s going to be tough.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.