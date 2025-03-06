From Raiders to ‘recycling ambassador’: Hunter Renfrow has new role

Former Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow addressed retirement rumors after social media posts suggested he had transitioned to a new career in an entirely different industry.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow seems to have transitioned to a new career in an entirely different industry after taking time away from the NFL.

According to posts shared on various social media platforms from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Renfrow, who was released by the Raiders last March, is now working in a “business development” role for a company called ESS Industrial.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce referred to Renfrow as a “recycling ambassador” in its posts.

A description for ESS Industrial on LinkedIn states that the privately owned company “provides equipment sales, metal recycling services, heavy rigging, warehousing, and skilled labor to the industrial market.”

Renfrow, who became a fan favorite and a productive slot receiver after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, updated his LinkeIin page to reflect the position with ESS Industrial.

While news of Renfrow’s position was shared rapidly on social media, the veteran wide receiver took to X for the first time since 2024 to comment on rumors that he had retired from professional football.

“Just when I thought about making a comeback I get hit with this bombshell…… guess I shouldn’t have started working out again 2 months ago lol” Renfrow said in his post.

The Review-Journal previously reported that Renfrow had 330 receiving yards in 2022 and 255 in 2023.