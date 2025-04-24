From Stabler to Russell to Carr, Raiders have spotty draft history at QB

The Raiders are likely to add a quarterback in this year’s draft over the weekend. But their history of selecting prospects at the position is spotty at best.

The Raiders decreased their need to add a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft by trading for Geno Smith in March.

The team will still likely select a passer at some point over the weekend in the hopes of grooming a prospect into Smith’s eventual heir apparent.

The Raiders, unfortunately for them, have a dubious history when it comes to picking quarterbacks. Here’s a brief look at their history at the position in the draft:

By the numbers

The Raiders, since their inaugural draft in 1960, have selected 44 quarterbacks.

Only five of them were picked in the first round: N.C. State’s Roman Gabriel (1962), Tennessee State’s Eldridge Dickey (1968), BYU’s Marc Wilson (1980), USC’s Todd Marinovich (1991) and LSU’s JaMarcus Russell (2007).

Wilson was the only one of that group to get significant playing time with the team.

Gabriel opted to sign with the NFL’s Rams rather than the Raiders, who were then in the AFL. Dickey was moved to wide receiver, while Marinovich and Russell struggled.

Wilson (31-19), 1968 second-round pick Ken Stabler (69-26-1), 1987 fourth-round pick Steve Beuerlein (8-7) and 1973 eighth-round pick Mike Rae (3-0) are the only quarterbacks the team has drafted that posted a winning record with the club. Only 13 of them even started a game for the Raiders.

Those with losing records include Marinovich (3-5), Russell (7-18), 2014 second-round pick Derek Carr (63-79) and 2024 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell (7-10).

Sweet spot

It might not be a bad thing if the Raiders opt to skip taking a quarterback in the first round. The team’s top two homegrown quarterbacks — Stabler and Carr — were selected in the second.

Stabler is the most decorated quarterback in franchise history and led the Raiders to victory in Super Bowl 11. He’s now in the Hall of Fame.

Carr led the team to only two playoff appearances in his nine seasons as a starter, but he did rewrite the club’s record book. He is first in Raiders history in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), passing attempts (4,958) and completions (3,201).

Playoffs?

Stabler and Carr are also two of the three homegrown quarterbacks that have led the Raiders to the playoffs.

Stabler had a 7-4 postseason record with the franchise. Carr was 0-1. He was the team’s primary starter in 2016 but he broke his leg before the start of the playoffs. The Raiders then lost his lone postseason start in 2021 to the Bengals.

Wilson helped the Raiders win the AFC West in 1985 but fell apart in a playoff loss to the Patriots.

