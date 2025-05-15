Full breakdown of Raiders schedule, including 3 prime-time games

Here’s a breakdown of the Raiders’ 17 regular-season games in the 2025 season, with dates, times, network and storylines for each matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action during the first half of an NFL football wild card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, below, sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) tries to elude the tackle of Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) chases Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to throw a pass during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen watches as quarterback Riley Leonard (15) throws during a rookie mini-camp practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Indianapolis, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball past Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, right, watches tackle Will Campbell during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s a breakdown of the Raiders’ 17 regular-season games, with dates, times, TV information and storylines for each matchup. The team is off Week 8.

Week 1: at New England Patriots

Sept. 7, 10 a.m., Gillette Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ All-time record: Patriots lead 20-17-1

■ Last meeting: Oct. 15, 2023 — Raiders 21-17

■ Lowdown: The Patriots are expected to be one of the NFL’s most improved teams under new coach Mike Vrabel, whose offensive coordinator is former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. It’s the fourth straight season the Raiders will open on the road and their first Week 1 game in the Eastern time zone since 2020 against Carolina.

Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 15, 7 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: ESPN

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 69-60-2

■ Last meeting: Jan. 5 — Chargers 34-20

■ Lowdown: After just one prime-time appearance last season, the new-look Raiders get an early taste of the spotlight in their first of three showcase spots. The renewal of the rivalry between coaches Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh will be a fun storyline.

Week 3: at Washington Commanders

Sept. 21, 10 a.m., Northwest Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 8-7

■ Last meeting: Dec. 5, 2021 — Commanders 17-15

■ Lowdown: The first of six road games against playoff teams from last season. The Commanders are led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and one of the league’s most exciting young players. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is one of the favorites to win the award this season..

Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears

Sept. 28, 1:25 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ All-time record: Bears lead 9-8

■ Last meeting: Oct. 22, 2023 — Bears 30-12

■ Lowdown: Ben Johnson, believed to have been the Raiders’ first choice of head coaching candidates this offseason, chose to take over a team with 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in place at quarterback. The Raiders will get the chance to make him regret his decision.

Week 5: at Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 5, 10 a.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ All-time record: Series tied 11-11

■ Last meeting: Dec. 31, 2023 — Colts 23-20

■ Lowdown: In an odd scheduling quirk, the Raiders and Colts meet for the seventh time in eight seasons. It’s a pivotal season for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and coach Shane Steichen, a former UNLV quarterback.

Week 6: vs. Tennessee Titans

Oct. 12, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 30-22

■ Last meeting: Sept. 25, 2022 — Titans 24-22

■ Lowdown: Top pick Cam Ward leads the Titans on their first trip to Las Vegas. Tennessee is one of three teams on the schedule with a lower projected win total than the Raiders on the betting boards. Ward is a co-favorite with Jeanty for rookie of the year.

Week 7: at Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 19, 10 a.m., GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ All-time record: Chiefs lead 75-55-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 29, 2024 — Chiefs 19-17

■ Lowdown: The Raiders have played well at Arrowhead recently with a win and two losses by two points or fewer in the past three trips, including last season’s fumbled snap in the final minute that prevented a possible game-winning field-goal attempt.

Week 9: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov. 2, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ All-time record: Jaguars lead 6-5

■ Last meeting: Dec. 22, 2024 — Raiders 19-14

■ Lowdown: Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter brings his game to Las Vegas under the tutelage of new coach Liam Coen, who was offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay last season working with new Raiders general manager John Spytek.

Week 10: at Denver Broncos

Nov. 6, 5:15 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

■ Network: Prime

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 73-56-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 24, 2024 — Broncos 29-19

■ Lowdown: The only Thursday night game of the season for the Raiders and their first look at a rising division rival with a quarterback in Bo Nix who will be trying to avoid a sophomore slump.

Week 11: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Nov. 17, 5:15 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: ABC, ESPN

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 7-6

■ Last meeting: Nov. 25, 2021 — Raiders 36-33, OT

■ Lowdown: New coach Brian Schottenheimer will lead the Cowboys into Las Vegas, where their fans will get their first Allegiant Stadium experience. The Monday night game coming after a Thursday night appearance will give the Raiders a break that will serve as a mini-bye.

Week 12: vs. Cleveland Browns

Nov. 23, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 18-10

■ Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2024 — Raiders 20-16

■ Lowdown: Is it possible Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback at this point? If he is, it could be a fascinating storyline as he takes on a Raiders team that was connected to him during the draft process. The Raiders have won five straight in the series.

Week 13: at Los Angeles Chargers

Nov. 30, 1:25 p.m., SoFi Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 69-60-2

■ Last meeting: Jan. 5 — Chargers 34-20

■ Lowdown: The yearly trek to the Raiders’ home away from home comes just after Thanksgiving. It comes between two games in Las Vegas, so it should be a stretch of little travel for what could be a tired team at this point of the season.

Week 14: vs. Denver Broncos

Dec. 7, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 73-56-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 24, 2024 — Broncos 29-19

■ Lowdown: A key stretch of back-to-back division games and the second consecutive rematch. The strategic matchup between Carroll and Broncos coach Sean Payton could be fun to watch.

Week 15: at Philadelphia Eagles

Dec. 14, 10 a.m., Lincoln Financial Field

■ Network: Fox

■ All-time record: Series tied 7-7

■ Last meeting: Oct. 24, 2021 — Raiders 33-22

■ Lowdown: This will mark the fourth consecutive season the Raiders have played a road game against the defending Super Bowl champion. The Raiders last visited Philadelphia on Christmas Day, 2017. Weather could be an issue.

Week 16: at Houston Texans

Dec. 21, 1:25 p.m., NRG Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ All-time record: Texans lead 8-5

■ Last meeting: Oct. 23, 2022 — Raiders 38-20

■ Lowdown: The Texans fell just short of an AFC championship game appearance in what was considered a down season for second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud. They figure to be a formidable foe after assembling weapons around him this offseason.

Week 17: vs. New York Giants

Dec. 27 or 28, Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: TBD

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 9-6

■ Last meeting: Nov. 5, 2023 — Raiders 30-6

■ Lowdown: Will it be Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston or rookie Jaxson Dart under center when the Giants come to Las Vegas? Either way, it’s a game the Raiders should expect to win.

Week 18: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jan. 3 or 4, Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: TBD

■ All-time record: Chiefs lead 75-55-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 29, 2024 — Chiefs 19-17

■ Lowdown: The schedule for the final week will be determined largely based on playoff implications. The Raiders obviously hope they are still relevant in that conversation.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.