Full Raiders schedule breakdown with times, TV info, betting lines

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)throws the ball before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Travis Hunter (12) follows a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes the field during player introductions before the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug.. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, NJ. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates with wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) after a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Breaking down the Raiders’ 17 regular-season games, with dates, times, TV information and storylines for each matchup.

The team is off Week 8.

Week 1

at New England Patriots

Sept. 7, 10 a.m., Gillette Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Patriots -3

■ All-time record: Patriots lead 20-17-1

■ Last meeting: Oct. 15, 2023 — Raiders 21-17

■ Lowdown: The Pete Carroll era gets underway against the organization that famously beat his Seahawks in Super Bowl 48. It would be a much more impactful reunion for Raiders minority owner and Patriots legend Tom Brady, but he will be busy calling a different game on Fox.

Week 2

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 15, 7 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: ESPN

■ Current line: Chargers -3

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 69-60-2

■ Last meeting: Jan. 5 — Chargers 34-20

■ Lowdown: The Raiders’ first AFC West showdown of the season will also be their home opener and first appearance in prime time. The game will be part of a huge weekend for Allegiant Stadium, which will host a massive boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on Sept. 13.

Week 3

at Washington Commanders

Sept. 21, 10 a.m., Northwest Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ Current line: Commanders -7½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 8-7

■ Last meeting: Dec. 5, 2021 — Commanders 17-15

■ Lowdown: Jayden Daniels, the reigning offensive rookie of the year, is looking to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. The Commanders quarterback will have some help from star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who recently settled his contract dispute by signing an extension with Washington.

Week 4

vs. Chicago Bears

Sept. 28, 1:25 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Bears -1½

■ All-time record: Bears lead 9-8

■ Last meeting: Oct. 22, 2023 — Bears 30-12

■ Lowdown: New Bears coach Ben Johnson was believed to be the Raiders’ first choice this offseason before he elected to go to Chicago to mentor quarterback Caleb Williams. The Raiders were blown out the last time they played the Bears on the road.

Week 5

at Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 5, 10 a.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ Current line: Colts -1½

■ All-time record: Series tied 11-11

■ Last meeting: Dec. 31, 2023 — Colts 23-20

■ Lowdown: The Colts have settled on Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson, who is still refining his skills. It’s a huge year for general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen, a former UNLV quarterback.

Week 6

vs. Tennessee Titans

Oct. 12, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ Current line: Raiders -3

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 30-22

■ Last meeting: Sept. 25, 2022 — Titans 24-22

■ Lowdown: This is a showdown between two of the top candidates for offensive rookie of the year, Titans quarterback Cam Ward and Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Tennessee is projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL again, but Ward provides some optimism for the struggling franchise.

Week 7

at Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 19, 10 a.m., GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Chiefs -9½

■ All-time record: Chiefs lead 75-55-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 29, 2024 — Chiefs 19-17

■ Lowdown: The Chiefs are not the Super Bowl favorite this year, but one of their players did recently buy a ring for his girlfriend that made international headlines. Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice will be eligible to return in this game after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Week 9

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov. 2, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: Fox

■ Current line: Raiders -1½

■ All-time record: Jaguars lead 6-5

■ Last meeting: Dec. 22, 2024 — Raiders 19-14

■ Lowdown: Jeanty will get to square off with Travis Hunter, the two-way star who beat him out for the Heisman Trophy last year. It will be interesting to see how much the Jaguars allow Hunter to play on both sides of the ball.

Week 10

at Denver Broncos

Nov. 6, 5:15 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

■ Network: Prime

■ Current line: Broncos -6½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 73-56-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 24, 2024 — Broncos 29-19

■ Lowdown: The Broncos rode their defense to a surprise playoff appearance last year, and they’re expected to field one of the stingiest units in the league again. This will be the Raiders’ lone Thursday night appearance.

Week 11

vs. Dallas Cowboys

Nov. 17, 5:15 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: ABC, ESPN

■ Current line: Cowboys -1½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 7-6

■ Last meeting: Nov. 25, 2021 — Raiders 36-33, OT

■ Lowdown: The Cowboys’ first visit to Allegiant Stadium will likely end up as one of the most expensive tickets of the NFL season.

Week 12

vs. Cleveland Browns

Nov. 23, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Raiders -3½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 18-10

■ Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2024 — Raiders 20-16

■ Lowdown: For now, this is the only game in which the Raiders are favored by more than a field goal. Cleveland has a lot of issues, including at quarterback with veteran Joe Flacco set to be the starter.

Week 13

at Los Angeles Chargers

Nov. 30, 1:25 p.m., SoFi Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Chargers -6½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 69-60-2

■ Last meeting: Jan. 5 — Chargers 34-20

■ Lowdown: The Raiders play their first AFC West rematch of the season in a place where their fans tend to take over and make their players feel right at home.

Week 14

vs. Denver Broncos

Dec. 7, 1:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Broncos -3½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 73-56-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 24, 2024 — Broncos 29-19

■ Lowdown: The Broncos will need second-year quarterback Bo Nix to build on a surprising rookie season if they want to return to the playoffs. Denver was one of three AFC West teams to reach the postseason last year. The Raiders were the lone exception.

Week 15

at Philadelphia Eagles

Dec. 14, 10 a.m., Lincoln Financial Field

■ Network: Fox

■ Current line: Eagles -10½

■ All-time record: Series tied 7-7

■ Last meeting: Oct. 24, 2021 — Raiders 33-22

■ Lowdown: The Raiders will be huge underdogs when they face the defending Super Bowl champions on the road. The Philadelphia weather could play a significant factor in this game.

Week 16

at Houston Texans

Dec. 21, 1:25 p.m., NRG Stadium

■ Network: CBS

■ Current line: Texans -4½

■ All-time record: Texans lead 8-5

■ Last meeting: Oct. 23, 2022 — Raiders 38-20

■ Lowdown: Quarterback C.J. Stroud has reached the playoffs and won a postseason game each of his first two years in the NFL. He’ll pose a challenge for the Raiders.

Week 17

vs. New York Giants

Dec. 27 or 28, Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: TBD

■ Current line: Raiders -2½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 9-6

■ Last meeting: Nov. 5, 2023 — Raiders 30-6

■ Lowdown: Carroll’s reunion with quarterback Russell Wilson figures to be a massive storyline entering this game if Wilson is still starting for the Giants. There is a chance rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart is under center by this point of the season.

Week 18

vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jan. 3 or 4, Allegiant Stadium

■ Network: TBD

■ Current line: Chiefs -6

■ All-time record: Chiefs lead 75-55-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 29, 2024 — Chiefs 19-17

■ Lowdown: The Chiefs, who have won nine straight AFC West titles, could have the division wrapped up by this point and may rest their starters. Kansas City has still not lost at Allegiant Stadium, even when it played the 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

