Gabe Jackson vs. Quinnen Williams will be all-day brawl

The Raiders face a must-win situation on Sunday against the Jets, and there are a handful of individual matchups they need to handle to leave New Jersey with a victory.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

After a surprising loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week, the Raiders (6-5) face a must-win situation against the winless New York Jets on Sunday in New Jersey.

Now on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff race after dropping their last two games, it is imperative the Raiders get back on track. Their playoff hopes will take a severe hit if they fail to take care of business against an inferior team.

They will have to do so without two of their best players. Running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram are out with injuries.

For the Raiders to get things turned around, it’s important they are on the right side of a handful of individual matchups.

Here are three:

RG Gabe Jackson vs. DT Quinnen Williams

Now in his second season after being selected third overall in the 2019 draft, Williams, an Alabama product, is emerging as an interior force for the Jets.

According to Pro Football Focus, he is ranked 16th at his position and has six sacks and 29 quarterback pressures. He also has forced two fumbles.

At 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, Williams is a physical force but also combines uncanny athletic ability with his size and strength. He lines up on either side of the ball, so he will face both Jackson and left guard Denzelle Good.

The matchup with Jackson, who PFF ranks 49th among 83 offensive guards, will be especially fascinating. Both he and Williams are big, strong men who combine size and strength. Both players will need to pack their lunch box on Sunday because it is going to be an all-day brawl.

TE Darren Waller vs. S Marcus Maye

It is incumbent the Raiders get Waller involved in the offense. His ability to make plays downfield and fight for yards after the catch is a critical part of their attack.

But he will have his hands full when matched up against Maye, who is ranked fourth among NFL safeties by PFF and fourth in pass coverage.

Of Waller’s 663 snaps this year, he’s lined up 428 times as an in-line tight end, 123 times out wide and 102 times in the slot. He also has lined up a handful of times in the backfield. So there is a clear intent by the Raiders to create favorable matchups by moving him all over the formation.

They have targeted him 86 times, and he’s responded with 64 receptions for 542 yards and five touchdowns. Waller is ranked 11th among NFL tight ends.

At 6-foot-6, Waller will have a decided height advantage over the 6-foot Maye, and it is a differential the Raiders would be wise to exploit.

DE Cle Ferrell vs. LT Mekhi Becton

After missing the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, Ferrell is expected to be back in the lineup at defensive end for the Raiders. His absence was sorely missed, as Ferrell has emerged as a productive player at the edge of the defensive line.

According to PFF, Ferrell is ranked 13th at his position and seventh in run defense. His ability to be stout against the run while also improving in the pass rush — through nine games Ferrell has 24 quarterback pressures — make him a valuable asset on a defensive line that has struggled to be effective against both the run and pass.

Becton is ranked 30th among NFL tackles, according to PFF, although that’s a bit deceiving since there are a number of highly graded tackles this year. He’s a talented young player and an emerging pass blocker.

Depending on how far Ferrell has rebounded from his bout with COVID-19, his high motor and strength will be a tough matchup for Becton, who has had difficulty being consistent week to week.

