Gareon Conley trade ‘bittersweet’ for Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen

The rookie second-round pick out of Clemson lost one of his mentors in the locker room, but he gained a starting spot.

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Raiders rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen felt mixed emotions when he learned friend and teammate Gareon Conley had been traded to the Texans on Monday.

Conley had been a mentor to Mullen, a second-round pick out of Clemson.

“It was a big deal,” Mullen said after Wednesday’s practice of learning Conley was no longer with the Raiders. “He was a guy that really helped me grow coming in here, a guy I knew I could ask questions to. He helped me to get going in the right direction when I needed it.”

The move was good news for Mullen’s career, however, as he has been elevated to the starting role vacated by Conley.

“That was a good feeling knowing I’d have the opportunity, but again you’re losing a guy I knew I could depend on and a guy who could help me grow and get better,” Mullen said. “But now it’s time to put that aside and focus on getting better and making plays to help the team.”

Former college teammate and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow believes Mullen is capable of doing that.

“The Trayvon I know is the kind of guy to feel his way. Then whenever he’s ready and it’s his time, he goes and attacks it,” Renfrow said. “So that’s what I think he’s going to do.”

Mullen is reliable, Renfrow said. “That’s the most important thing. He’s going to be where he needs to be. He’s going to make plays. He’s very good with his feet. … I’m just excited to watch him go against somebody else.”

Mullen, a 22-year-old from the southern part of Florida, saw his most extensive action of the regular season in the opener against the Broncos after Conley suffered a neck injury. The Broncos immediately picked on him and found success throwing at the rookie.

He has seen his usage decline significantly the last few weeks, getting just 17 total snaps on defense in the last three games. Mullen only saw action on one defensive play last week in Green Bay, but coach Jon Gruden is ready to give him a shot.

“I think he’s going to be fine, I do,” Gruden said. “I think he’s going to be challenged. I know that. But I think his makeup is perfect. He’s a very confident, well-prepared kid. We’ll see what happens. He’s played. It’s not like he hasn’t been on the field since that (Broncos game). He has been in every game. He’s played better. He’s prepared himself better. He’s healthy now.

“I’m not going to make any predictions. We’ll get what we deserve at every position, including corner. I know he’s going to be tested. I’m anxious to see him compete.”

Mullen said he hopes the Texans do try to pick on him.

He said it means a lot that the Raiders believed in him enough to make the Conley trade. “Now I want to prove to them that they can trust me and believe in me that I’m going to make the plays that come to me. And I am going to make them. It might not be (spectacular). I might not knock your head off. But when the play comes to me, I’m going to make it. If the run comes to me, I’m going to make the tackle.”

Quarterback Derek Carr likes what he has seen in practice from the “ultra-competitive” Mullen.

“He’s proven he’s not afraid to stick his face in there and hit somebody,” Carr said. “He did it a lot in college. He’s done it for us in the short time we’ve seen him. He has no problem with the contact, which is a lost art these days at the position. He reminds me of just an old school, grimy, kind of tough corner. He’s a rookie, so he’s going to have his plays he probably wants back, but at the end of the day, I think he can be a really good player.”

Mullen won’t have to wait long before seeing his old friend again as the Raiders travel to Houston to play the Texans.

He got one last piece of advice before Conley went to join his new team.

“It’s my time to step up,” Mullen said. “That’s what he told me. That’s what I’m going to do.”

